Demi Lovato Goes Topless and Shows Off Her Backside in Daring Selfie

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato stunned fans with a daring topless selfie, showing off her backside in a bold new snap.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato is giving fans a serious "Heart Attack!"

The pop star dropped a steamy mirror selfie on Instagram, going topless in a bathroom shot that put her backside on full display. Wrapped in nothing but a white bath towel, Lovato turned away from the camera, covering her midriff while showing off her curves.

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato shared a sultry photo of herself inside a bathroom.

“Another day, another dump 🙃,” she cheekily captioned the photo carousel.

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram
The first snap in the series showed the "This Is Me" singer post-workout, rocking a gray sports bra and black leggings that flaunted her toned abs and cleavage, while another shot gave fans a closer look at her fit figure as she posed in front of a pink abstract-framed mirror.

Lovato also threw in some sweet moments with her fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes. The couple snapped pics inside a car, with the "Confident" singer serving a sleek all-black look — shirt, shorts, leather jacket, stockings and a structured handbag.

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

The pop star flaunted her toned abs in an Instagram photo.

She topped it off with a slicked-back bun and glasses, while Jutes kept it cool and casual in a white tee, black pants and a khaki knit sweater.

Of course, no Lovato post is complete without her beloved pup, Pickle. The singer included adorable snaps of her furry friend, plus a toy pickle she got just for him.

The slideshow ended with a too cute for words video of the dog stretching out on their bed while Lovato and Jutes could be heard giggling in the background, calling out, "Pickle, Pickle!"

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section.

"D--- Demi, you are tooo d--- hot🥵," one person raved. Another gushed, "The baddest on earth 🥵🥵🥵 I love u beautiful."

Someone else was all about the pup’s moment, writing, "Pickle said streeeeetchh😭."

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes got engaged in 2023.

But plenty of followers had one big request — new music.

Lovato’s last album, Revamped, featuring rock versions of her biggest hits, dropped in 2023, while her last full studio album, Holy Fvck, came out in August 2022.

"We missed you so much omg I love you!! 🥹," a fan wrote.

Another begged, "Gorgeous as f---, but we need music, my queen 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Luckily, new tunes are on the way.

During a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance in September 2024, Lovato confirmed she’s back in the studio.

"Speaking of music, there's a rumor out there that you may be working on a new album. Hmmm?" Jimmy Fallon teased.

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato posted photos of her dog Pickle via Instagram

"Yes!" Lovato confirmed. "It's true. I'm working on new music. And I'm figuring out my sound right now."

"I don't know when it will come out. But, it will come out when it's ready," she continued.

The "Stone Cold" singer also hinted at the vibe of her upcoming project.

"And so because it's actually been like ... It's been amazing, I've been writing just nothing but, like love songs and like s--- songs 'cause I'm just in this like, really good place. Yeah, and so it feels good to be able to write coming from that place. That's what I'm talking about, yeah," Lovato shared.

