NEWS Demi Moore Didn't 'Snub' Kylie Jenner at 2025 Golden Globes, Actress' Daughter Tallulah Willis Insists After Awkward Moment Went Viral Source: @buuski/instagram Tallulah Willis clarified there's no bad blood between mom Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner.

Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis is clearing the air over the actress allegedly snubbing Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. One day after a video showed the mother-of-three chatting with Elle Fanning and seemingly ignoring the eager reality star — who was sitting next to Fanning — Willis wrote of the rumor on her Instagram Story, "NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @buuski/instagram Tallulah Willis insisted her mom, Demi Moore, did not 'snub' Kylie Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

"We spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do," Willis explained. "This angel [Moore] was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers." "There was not [sic] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ [Jenner] wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space," the famous offspring continued. "Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok In a viral video, Moore didn't say much to Jenner even though she chatted with the reality star's two seat-mates.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the viral moment occurred when The Substance star — who won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy for her role — went over to greet Fanning during a commercial break. As the two chatted, Jenner was only able to get in a brief "congrats" to Moore, who did acknowledge the makeup mogul by thanking her. However, instead of introducing herself to Jenner, she went over to the Kylie Cosmetics founder's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: cbs The reality star sat next to boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and his costar Elle Fanning.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Willis — whose father is Moore's ex-husband Bruce Willis — didn't mention the ordeal any further, instead posting photos from her mom's victory speech. "This woman is my teacher, my guide, my friend. The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride," she gushed in an Instagram Story. "I love you mom. You are the greatest teacher. The genuine shock makes me tear up. You are so worthy."

Article continues below advertisement

The Ghost star's acceptance address was particularly touching since it was her first major award show win after being in showbiz for decades. "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress. At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have," the Hollywood beauty shared on stage. "That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged and I bought in, and I believed that. "

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/instagram All three of Demi Moore's daughters came out to celebrate her big win.

Article continues below advertisement

"That corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I had already done what I was supposed to do," Demi confessed. "I was at kind of a low point, and then I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done."