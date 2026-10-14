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Demi Moore, 63, Stuns Fans With Makeup-Free Photo Showing Off Her Ageless Beauty: 'Wow'

Split of Demi Moore; Demi Moore and Keren Bartov.
Source: MAXIMON / MEGA; @KEREN_BARTOV/INSTAGRAM

Demi Moore stunned in a makeup-free photo.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:48 a.m. ET

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Demi Moore, 63, is just as beautiful today as she was in 1990's Ghost.

The star absolutely stunned fans in a new selfie posted by her facialist Keren Bartov, and fans truly can't get enough of her ageless looks.

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Demi Moore Looked Incredible in a Makeup-Free Selfie

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Photo of Demi Moore posed with her facialist.
Source: @KEREN_BARTOV/INSTAGRAM

Demi Moore posed with her facialist.

Bartov posted a selfie with Moore to Instagram on Tuesday, captioned, "Demi ❤️@demimoore. What started four years ago as a dream come true has become a journey I cherish so deeply. Four years of taking care of your skin, sharing so many special moments, and getting to know the incredible woman behind the icon."

In the pic, the Substance actress was beautifully dewy and makeup-free, with glass-smooth skin and a luminous glow, wearing just a white T-shirt and navy joggers.

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Friends and Fans Were Obsessed With How Good She Looked

Photo of Demi Moore's daughter couldn't get over how good her mom looked.
Source: @DEMIMOORE/INSTAGRAM

Demi Moore's daughter couldn't get over how good her mom looked.

The comments section was full of compliments for Moore (and Bartov, who made Moore's skin happen).

"ok our MOM dang @scoutlaruewillis !!" wrote the actress' daughter Tallulah Willis.

"❤️❤️," said celeb stylist Brad Goreski.

"What kind of sorcery is this????!!! Just wow🔥🔥🔥," commented one fan.

"Wow. She looks great," added another.

"Wowww," said someone else.

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Source: @KEREN_BARTOV/INSTAGRAM
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About Celebrity Facialist Keren Bartov

Photo of Keren Bartov works with a long list of celebs.
Source: @KEREN_BARTOV/INSTAGRAM

Keren Bartov works with a long list of celebs.

Bartov is one of the foremost celebrity facialists in the world.

As well as Moore, she's responsible for the amazing skin of A-listers like Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber, Michelle Monaghan, Tina Knowles, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sienna Spiro, Julia Garner, Olivia Wilde, Naomi Watts and more.

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Source: @KEREN_BARTOV/INSTAGRAM

Demi Moore's Skincare Routine

Photo of Demi Moore has shared her skincare routine.
Source: @DEMIMOORE/INSTAGRAM

Demi Moore has shared her skincare routine.

Moore has shared her skincare routine publicly several times over the years.

"I am truly someone who likes to keep things very simple; I don't like too much complication," she told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year. "My general is a good cleanser, and that’s head-to-toe — basically cleansing and moisturizing are my two mainstays no matter what. And then I sprinkle in the Absolue Longevity MD, which I’ve been using for three months now. So, I have my serum and my reset — the Reset serum and the moisturizer, and I’m good to go."

She continued, "I’m a pretty simple gal, because I think more than anything, it’s not how much you do, it’s the consistency with which you can do it. It’s the same for my hair; I don’t like to overdo it, especially if you have long hair. And when I’m not working, I also generally don’t wear any makeup; I keep it really clean and fresh."

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