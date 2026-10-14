Demi Moore, 63, Stuns Fans With Makeup-Free Photo Showing Off Her Ageless Beauty: 'Wow'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:48 a.m. ET
Demi Moore, 63, is just as beautiful today as she was in 1990's Ghost.
The star absolutely stunned fans in a new selfie posted by her facialist Keren Bartov, and fans truly can't get enough of her ageless looks.
Demi Moore Looked Incredible in a Makeup-Free Selfie
Bartov posted a selfie with Moore to Instagram on Tuesday, captioned, "Demi ❤️@demimoore. What started four years ago as a dream come true has become a journey I cherish so deeply. Four years of taking care of your skin, sharing so many special moments, and getting to know the incredible woman behind the icon."
In the pic, the Substance actress was beautifully dewy and makeup-free, with glass-smooth skin and a luminous glow, wearing just a white T-shirt and navy joggers.
Friends and Fans Were Obsessed With How Good She Looked
The comments section was full of compliments for Moore (and Bartov, who made Moore's skin happen).
"ok our MOM dang @scoutlaruewillis !!" wrote the actress' daughter Tallulah Willis.
"❤️❤️," said celeb stylist Brad Goreski.
"What kind of sorcery is this????!!! Just wow🔥🔥🔥," commented one fan.
"Wow. She looks great," added another.
"Wowww," said someone else.
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About Celebrity Facialist Keren Bartov
Bartov is one of the foremost celebrity facialists in the world.
As well as Moore, she's responsible for the amazing skin of A-listers like Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber, Michelle Monaghan, Tina Knowles, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sienna Spiro, Julia Garner, Olivia Wilde, Naomi Watts and more.
Demi Moore's Skincare Routine
Moore has shared her skincare routine publicly several times over the years.
"I am truly someone who likes to keep things very simple; I don't like too much complication," she told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year. "My general is a good cleanser, and that’s head-to-toe — basically cleansing and moisturizing are my two mainstays no matter what. And then I sprinkle in the Absolue Longevity MD, which I’ve been using for three months now. So, I have my serum and my reset — the Reset serum and the moisturizer, and I’m good to go."
She continued, "I’m a pretty simple gal, because I think more than anything, it’s not how much you do, it’s the consistency with which you can do it. It’s the same for my hair; I don’t like to overdo it, especially if you have long hair. And when I’m not working, I also generally don’t wear any makeup; I keep it really clean and fresh."