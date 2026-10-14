Demi Moore, 63, Stuns Fans With Makeup-Free Photo Showing Off Her Ageless Beauty: 'Wow'

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Demi Moore, 63, is just as beautiful today as she was in 1990's Ghost. The star absolutely stunned fans in a new selfie posted by her facialist Keren Bartov, and fans truly can't get enough of her ageless looks.

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Demi Moore Looked Incredible in a Makeup-Free Selfie

Source: @KEREN_BARTOV/INSTAGRAM Demi Moore posed with her facialist.

Bartov posted a selfie with Moore to Instagram on Tuesday, captioned, "Demi ❤️@demimoore. What started four years ago as a dream come true has become a journey I cherish so deeply. Four years of taking care of your skin, sharing so many special moments, and getting to know the incredible woman behind the icon." In the pic, the Substance actress was beautifully dewy and makeup-free, with glass-smooth skin and a luminous glow, wearing just a white T-shirt and navy joggers.

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Friends and Fans Were Obsessed With How Good She Looked

Source: @DEMIMOORE/INSTAGRAM Demi Moore's daughter couldn't get over how good her mom looked.

The comments section was full of compliments for Moore (and Bartov, who made Moore's skin happen). "ok our MOM dang @scoutlaruewillis !!" wrote the actress' daughter Tallulah Willis. "❤️❤️," said celeb stylist Brad Goreski. "What kind of sorcery is this????!!! Just wow🔥🔥🔥," commented one fan. "Wow. She looks great," added another. "Wowww," said someone else.

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About Celebrity Facialist Keren Bartov

Source: @KEREN_BARTOV/INSTAGRAM Keren Bartov works with a long list of celebs.

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Demi Moore's Skincare Routine

Source: @DEMIMOORE/INSTAGRAM Demi Moore has shared her skincare routine.