'Is She Melting?': Demi Moore's 'Skeletal' Appearance Fuels Concerns on Red Carpet in Latest 2026 Cannes Film Festival Outing
May 19 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Demi Moore is once again drawing attention to her appearance following her latest outing at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The actress, 63, who serves as a member of this year's jury, attended the premiere of Fjord on Monday, May 18.
She turned heads in a dramatic, feathered, asymmetrical Gucci look that draped across her frame and flowed into a sweeping train, pairing the one-shouldered top with sleek satin pants.
Demi Moore Hit the Red Carpet in Gucci
She went full maximalist with the look, accessorizing with a statement choker and oversized round black sunglasses.
The Substance star wore her signature brunette hair sleek and straight, finishing the look with a soft light-pink lip.
Fans Pointed Out Demi Moore's Thin Appearance
Though the look, which was recently showcased at the Gucci Resort 2027 show in New York last week, was well-received, critics commented on her very thin appearance.
"Is she melting 😮," said one user, while another added, "This is her best outfit yet, it covers up her skeletal body."
"Very unhealthy. It's sad and yet she's so beautiful," a third wrote.
- Demi Moore Hides Her Arms at Cannes Film Festival After Being Brutally Mocked for 'Skeletal' Appearance: Photos
- Demi Moore Looks Shockingly Thin in Bold Red Carpet Outfit at Cannes Film Festival as Health Rumors Swirl: Photos
- Demi Moore, 63, Looks Half Her Age in Strapless Dress at 2026 Cannes Film Festival: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Demi Moore's Opening Ceremony Look Sparked Headlines
Moore has been showing off several looks on the red carpet as the 2026 event marks her debut as a member of the Cannes jury, alongside Ruth Negga, Stellan Skarsgård, Chloé Zhao and more.
She sparked similar comments with her Jacquemus gown from the opening ceremony on May 12. The strapless silver gown featured a peplum-style top and mermaid skirt.
Though the movie star looked elegant on the red carpet, many pointed out her noticeably gaunt appearance in the comments section of Moore's stylist Brad Goreski's Instagram upload of the look.
"I’ve been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health," a third pointed out. "A lot of people care about you."
Demi Moore Has Yet to Address Health Speculation
Though the G.I. Jane actress has yet to break her silence surrounding concerns about her health, she appeared excited to step into her role at the international film festival.
"My first thought is 'Me?'" she told a news outlet on May 12. “I had such a beautiful experience here a few years ago, and one, just to be surrounded by cinema and the love of cinema, and the joy of diving in and being surrounded by those who share that, just felt like a joy, and who can complain about the beautiful view of this incredible place? I feel tremendously honored and super excited. I feel like a little kid playing a grown up."