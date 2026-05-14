Demi Moore Hides Her Arms at Cannes Film Festival After Being Brutally Mocked for 'Skeletal' Appearance: Photos

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Demi Moore opted for a sleeved look while at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, following an earlier outfit that sparked concerns over her notably thin arms. The actress, 63, attended the screening of La Vie D'Une Femme on Wednesday, May 13, in a custom purple strapless Gucci gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline and ruched sleeves.

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Demi Moore Turned Heads in Custom Gucci

Source: MEGA Demi Moore graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in custom Gucci.

The semi-sheer gown clinched her tiny frame, with a dramatic, long train extending from the empire waist. She finished the sophisticated look with dangling diamond earrings. Moore has been showing off several standout looks as the 2026 event marks her debut as a member of the Cannes jury, alongside Ruth Negga, Stellan Skarsgård, Chloé Zhao and more. But it was her gown at the festival's opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 12, that really had fans talking.

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Demi Moore Sparked Concern in Strapless Gown

Source: MEGA Demi Moore wore a sparking, silver Jacquemus gown for the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Substance actress turned heads in a strapless silver Jacquemus gown with a peplum-style top and mermaid skirt. She wore her signature brunette locks straight and finished the look with a statement diamond necklace. Fans had mixed reactions to the outfit, with many saying the Oscar-nominated actress looked extremely thin and noting her noticeably gaunt appearance.

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Fans Sounded Off on Social Media About Demi Moore's 'Skeletal' Appearance

Source: MEGA Fans shared their opinions in the comments section of Demi Moore's stylist Brad Goreski.

"Beautiful dress, but she is too skinny 😔," one follower wrote in the comments section of Moore's stylist Brad Goreski's Instagram upload of the look. A second critic added, "Yes, she’s gorgeous, but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorize. This goes for men AND women. I don’t think looking skeletal is a healthy example for an idol and role model." "I’ve been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health," a third pointed out. "A lot of people care about you."

Demi Moore Has Yet to Break Her Silence

Source: MEGA Demi Moore was excited to step into her role as jury member at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.