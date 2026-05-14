Demi Moore Hides Her Arms at Cannes Film Festival After Being Brutally Mocked for 'Skeletal' Appearance: Photos
May 14 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
Demi Moore opted for a sleeved look while at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, following an earlier outfit that sparked concerns over her notably thin arms.
The actress, 63, attended the screening of La Vie D'Une Femme on Wednesday, May 13, in a custom purple strapless Gucci gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline and ruched sleeves.
Demi Moore Turned Heads in Custom Gucci
The semi-sheer gown clinched her tiny frame, with a dramatic, long train extending from the empire waist. She finished the sophisticated look with dangling diamond earrings.
Moore has been showing off several standout looks as the 2026 event marks her debut as a member of the Cannes jury, alongside Ruth Negga, Stellan Skarsgård, Chloé Zhao and more. But it was her gown at the festival's opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 12, that really had fans talking.
Demi Moore Sparked Concern in Strapless Gown
The Substance actress turned heads in a strapless silver Jacquemus gown with a peplum-style top and mermaid skirt. She wore her signature brunette locks straight and finished the look with a statement diamond necklace.
Fans had mixed reactions to the outfit, with many saying the Oscar-nominated actress looked extremely thin and noting her noticeably gaunt appearance.
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Fans Sounded Off on Social Media About Demi Moore's 'Skeletal' Appearance
"Beautiful dress, but she is too skinny 😔," one follower wrote in the comments section of Moore's stylist Brad Goreski's Instagram upload of the look.
A second critic added, "Yes, she’s gorgeous, but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorize. This goes for men AND women. I don’t think looking skeletal is a healthy example for an idol and role model."
"I’ve been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health," a third pointed out. "A lot of people care about you."
Demi Moore Has Yet to Break Her Silence
Though Moore has yet to respond to health speculation, she appeared excited to step into her jury member role at the international film festival.
"My first thought is 'Me?'" she told a news outlet on May 12. “I had such a beautiful experience here a few years ago, and one, just to be surrounded by cinema and the love of cinema, and the joy of diving in and being surrounded by those who share that, just felt like a joy, and who can complain about the beautiful view of this incredible place? I feel tremendously honored and super excited. I feel like a little kid playing a grown up."