Democrats Accused of 'Gaslighting' America About Joe Biden's Health Amid Prostate Cancer Battle: 'You Saw It and You Denied It'
After Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, speculation about his inner circle’s awareness of the severity of his declining health was questioned.
On Thursday, May 22, hosts of Fox News’ The Five discussed how Democrats were at the core of Biden’s decision to run for re-election in 2024 despite knowing he would be unable to cognitively perform in his position of power.
Jill Biden Should 'Lose Her Medical License'
“I think Dr. Jill [Biden] should lose her medical license,” co-host Greg Gutfeld said of the former first lady, who is being accused of “elder abuse” for allowing her husband to run for a second term. “No more practicing medicine, Dr. Jill!”
“This is no scandal,” the co-host added. “No one was hiding his cognitive problems. We all saw it! So now they’re gaslighting. But they don’t understand; the story isn’t that we didn’t see it, it’s that you saw it, and you denied it.”
“You knew it was there; you refused to cover it,” Greg noted of the Democrats not sharing Joe’s critical condition with the media. “Either the Dems gotta come clean, or they gotta shut down.”
Democrats Have Lost Their 'Credibility'
“The only way for the Dems and the media to regain trust is to turn on the establishment like [Donald] Trump did and create their own lane,” Greg said before alluding to the Democratic Party losing their “credibility.”
“If you are not able to differentiate and distinguish yourself from this and then begin to talk about a vision for the country that is populated with ideas to make the country stronger and healthy, a lot of the things the president talks about — you’re not gonna win,” said co-host Harold Ford Jr.
“No one knows what goes on in anyone’s marriage. I don’t know what she told him or what she suggested he do,” Harold continued. “I do believe that she had some great influence in that White House. And if she said we shouldn’t run, he might have decided not to run. But he chose to.”
“The Bidens are gonna have to live with it,” he noted of how Jill and Joe wouldn’t have been ridiculed had they made America aware of his poor health.
Joe Biden's Inner Circle Should Be 'Subpoenaed'
As the segment continued, panelists discussed how Dems could “cocoon” the president without anyone knowing, which co-host Kayleigh McEnany said is exactly what happened with the former president.
“We need to breach that inner circle to find out what was going on,” Kayleigh added as she suggested those close to Joe should be subpoenaed for allowing him to make decisions on immigration and other vital matters while he was the running president.