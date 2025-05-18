Joe Biden, 82, Diagnosed With 'Aggressive Form' of Prostate Cancer as Health Woes Revealed
Former president Joe Biden, 82, was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, according to a statement released from his personal office on Sunday, May 18.
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement said.
Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Has Spread to His Bones
“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” it continued.
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” claimed the statement.
Joe Biden Treated at Philadelphia Hospital
Though Biden was treated at a Philadelphia hospital, University of Chicago urologist Dr. Scott Eggener reportedly explained the concern he had about the former president’s diagnosis, according to a news outlet.
Dr. Eggener noted that Biden definitely experienced physical symptoms that led him to be checked out by a doctor, as he said routine prostate screenings are uncommon in men of Biden’s age due to the slow progression of the “big bulky rock.”
Prostate Cancer Is Common in Elderly Men
“At least 50 percent of men his age have cancer in their prostate,” Dr. Eggener stated. “The overwhelming majority are better off not knowing about it.”
“They may die with the slow-growing cancer, not of it. They may have no symptoms, and it may not threaten their lives,” he added.
Dr. Judd Moul, a urologist at Duke University, also reported on how “controversial” a prostate screening is for a man of Biden’s age.
How Will Joe Biden Treat His Prostate Cancer?
“Sometimes when we are faced with older gentlemen with prostate nodules and other health issues, it can be appropriate just to monitor it,” Dr. Moul suggested after noting that Biden’s diagnosis could lead to surgery or radiation.
Before his official diagnosis, a spokesperson for the former president updated the public on his health in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, May 13.
Joe Biden's Battle With Cancer
“In a routine physical exam, a small nodule was found in the prostate, which necessitated further evaluation,” the spokesperson said.
When Biden was the sitting president in February 2023, he had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest. Before he entered the White House as the 46th president, he also had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed.
“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said at the time. “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed… No further treatment is required.”