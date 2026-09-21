Politics Democrats 'Plan' to Subpoena Elon Musk If They Take Control of the House After Midterms, Journalist Maggie Haberman Claims Source: mega 'New York Times' journalist Maggie Haberman said billionaire Elon Musk is a definite target of Oversight Committee investigations should Dems win the House. Adam Downer Sept. 21 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Should Democrats take control of the House in the 2026 midterms, several prominent figures from the first two years of the second Trump administration will likely face congressional subpoenas — including the richest man in the world, Elon Musk. New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman revealed on Bloomberg’s "The Mishal Husain Show" that Democrats are "100 percent" prepping to call "The Dogefather" before Congress.

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Source: BLOOMBERG PODCASTS / YOUTUBE Maggie Haberman dished on what she's hearing from Democrats.

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Democrats Tell Haberman They Want to Subpoena Musk

Source: MEGA DOGE efforts crippled government agencies.

The Regime Change author revealed that Democrats are planning to take the 55-year-old billionaire to task over his time in the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency," where he slashed numerous government departments and jobs in the name of saving money — though the endeavor barely saved any funds and instead left key government departments crippled. "I mean, people have privately told me that’s what they plan to do," Haberman said. "Again, what they say they plan to do and what they will do can sometimes be different, but I do think they will."

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Much to Do and Less Time to Do It

Source: MEGA Dems need to decide if investigating Musk is a top priority.

Per Haberman, Democrats' efforts to investigate Musk could be hampered by the amount of Trump officials they want to investigate and the mere two years they'd have to do it before the 2028 elections. "I think the question becomes what they think they can accomplish doing this within a short amount of time, because remember, part of why the investigation into what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and [Donald] Trump’s efforts to stay in power are part of why it went the way it did," she explained. "The House Committee actually got a ton of information, but it was not a perfect investigation because, in part, they knew they only had two years and the House was likely to flip," she added. "You’re going to have potentially the same thing here, and I think that might impact what they do and who they might look at, but I do think that Musk and DOGE are going to be topics."

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Dems May Forgo Impeaching Trump

Source: MEGA Dems could try to pressure Trump Cabinet officials to spur action.

Democrats are widely expected to take the House in the 2026 midterms, and they have a decent chance of winning the Senate. Reporting suggests they have significant ambitions to investigate and possibly impeach Trump administration officials. Impeaching President Trump is unlikely, as the Senate would need to vote to impeach the president by a two-thirds vote to remove him from office. However, impeachment efforts against some of the more unpopular members of Trump's cabinet could produce results. Though such efforts would still have to break through the two-thirds Senate firewall, impeachment threats could slow controversial cabinet members' agendas or inspire Trump to fire the embattled administration officials, as he did Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.

Dems Have Many Officials They Could Go After

Source: MEGA Democrats have no shortage of Cabinet officials they could target.