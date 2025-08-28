Denise Richards Says She Feels Like 'Myself Again' After B----- Implant Revision Surgery: 'Can't Wait for Bikini Season!'
Denise Richards is opening up about her latest cosmetic surgery and how it’s left her feeling brand new.
On August 27, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted an Instagram video showing her journey before and after having revision surgery to fix her ruptured b------ implants. The issue happened while she was filming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 in 2024.
In her caption, the mom-of-three thanked her team for helping her “start to feel like myself again.”
“After over a year of struggling with issues involving my implants, I finally feel healthy and confident in my body. I had to make the decision whether to remove them completely or replace them. Please know this is simply what felt best for me at this time,” Richards shared.
She went on to praise her doctor, adding, “This is such a personal journey, and I can’t tell you how much it means to have a surgeon who listens, cares, and truly understands. Dr. [Robert] Cohen, you’re an artist and a healer and I am beyond grateful.”
Richards also explained why she decided to document her experience, saying she hopes it helps others who are facing “something similar.”
“You deserve to feel your best, and I know how overwhelming it can be to navigate everything and to find the right people you can trust. Please don’t hesitate to send me a DM or even comment below if you’d like,” she encouraged her followers.
“I’ve had implants since I was 19, and back then in the ’90s, we were all much more private than we are now. I’m so grateful that today we can be more open, support one another, and share our experiences. 🙏💛,” she admitted.
In the clip, Richards was seen chatting with Dr. Cohen just minutes before going under the knife. She recalled how the mishap happened during filming.
“In Beverly Hills, I did a show. One of the things that I did was jumping off a bridge. I felt a little snap, whatever,” she explained about the intense military-style challenges.
She continued, “When I fell off that thing and I've had ruptured implants years ago, I met with a few surgeons prior to Dr. Cohen, I just didn't feel right till I saw Camille Grammer, who's a friend of mine's Instagram post, so l immediately felt very confident.”
The day after the operation, Richards said, “I’m feeling pretty good. I’m so happy.”
A week later, she added, “This was the first time that I've ever been put under where I was really calm. I'm so happy with the results. I can't wait for bikini season.”
Despite the scare, Richards looks back at the experience with pride.
“I had the guts to jump off a bridge… I was so happy. Even though I couldn't climb in that helicopter, I was very happy. I was able to at least grab on and hang from there. I never in a million years thought I could do that,” she told Entertainment Weekly in a previous interview.