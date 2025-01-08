What to Know About 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 3: Cast, Release Date and More
What Is 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 3 All About?
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will return with its third season on Fox featuring celebrities who will endure "some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process."
In a press release, the network said the recruits will undergo training in Wales and face the "harsh reality of ocean warfare" in British Special Forces Selection's home.
"The recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country's vast terrain of both land and sea, including a high pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between steep cliffs nearly 100 ft above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and much more," Fox continued in the post.
The statement continued, "In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of 'no guts, no glory' – and no glam."
When Did Fox Announce 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 3?
Fox confirmed the upcoming release of the "epic, edge-of-your-seat five-week event" in a press release on November 15.
Who Is in the Cast of 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 3?
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 will challenge the strengths and weaknesses of 16 celebrities, including the Bachelorette alum Trista Sutter and actor Stephen Baldwin.
The cast will also include Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian, pro surfer Alana Blanchard, pro soccer player Landon Donovan, motocross champion Carey Hart, TV star Brody Jenner, Bachelorette alum Ali Manno (Fedotowsky), NFL Pro Bowler Cam Newton, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards, model Kayla Nicole, actress Kyla Pratt, actress Christy Carlson Romano, Super Bowl champion Golden Tate and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber.
- Kelly Clarkson Admits She 'Loves Being Naked' in Candid Confession
- Tom Brady's Goal for His First Year on the Air at Fox Is to 'Not Embarrass Himself' as There Is 'a Steep Learning Curve': Source
- Tom Brady Booed by St. Louis Fans as Quarterback Makes Broadcasting Debut After Legendary NFL Career: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Is There a Trailer for 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 3?
Fox released the official trailer on YouTube before the new season's arrival.
In the teaser, the participants can be seen pushing themselves to their limits as they deal with the toughest courses on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Newton believes their circumstances will "lead to growth," while Hart hopes it will "allow me [him] to be the old Cary."
When Will 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 3 Premiere?
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 will air on January 8, a November 18 press release confirmed.
Where to Watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 3
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 will premiere on Fox.