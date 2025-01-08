What to Know About 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 3: Cast, Release Date and More

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will return with its third season on Fox featuring celebrities who will endure "some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process."

In a press release, the network said the recruits will undergo training in Wales and face the "harsh reality of ocean warfare" in British Special Forces Selection's home.

"The recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country's vast terrain of both land and sea, including a high pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between steep cliffs nearly 100 ft above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and much more," Fox continued in the post.

The statement continued, "In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of 'no guts, no glory' – and no glam."