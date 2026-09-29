What Happened to Dennis Haskins? Inside the 'Saved by the Bell' Actor's Cause of Death

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Saved by the Bell actor Dennis Haskins died at the age of 75, his longtime agent confirmed. In a statement to Deadline on September 28, Jay Schachter reflected on Haskins' death, calling it a "tragic loss." "Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what," Schachter added. "He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I'm heartbroken." The late star was best known for portraying Principal Richard Belding on the hit 1990s teen sitcom. Here's everything to know so far about Haskins' cause of death.

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How Did Dennis Haskins Die?

Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins' agent confirmed the 'Saved by the Bell' actor's death in a statement.

No further details surrounding Haskins' death were immediately available. His passing was first reported by local station WTVC, citing a friend and caretaker of the actor.

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Did Dennis Haskins Have Any Major Health Issues Before His Death?

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Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins reportedly became 'ill' eight years before his death.

While information about Haskins' cause of death remains scarce, Dimples Karaoke — a bar in Burbank, Calif., where the late star was a regular — appeared to hint at a possible health issue in an Instagram tribute. "Dennis was a staple at Dimples," the post began. "A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn't. He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved 'second home.' He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that." The post claimed Haskins "became ill" eight years ago, noting he "had been silent about his fight with Parkinson's, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention." "He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, 'What do I even say?' So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life," the caption continued. The message concluded, "What a cool and amazing life he had. Rest in peace, Dennis. You were very much loved and will never be forgotten."

What Movies and TV Shows Did Dennis Haskins Appear In?

Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins died at the age of 75.