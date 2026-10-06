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Derek Hough Shares Emotional Look at Baby Girl Everley in Adorable Photo: 'She’s Getting Too Big'

Split of Derek Hough and daughter; Derek Hough.
Source: @DEREKHOUGH/INSTAGRAM; CRASH/IMAGESPACE / MEGA

Derek Hough said his daughter is growing up too fast.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

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Derek Hough is a doting dad.

The Dancing With the Stars alum gave an adorable glimpse into life with his 9-month-old daughter Everley, whom he shares with his wife, Hayley Erbert.

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Derek Hough Wants to Slow Down Time

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Photo of Derek Hough celebrated Everley turning nine months old.
Source: @DEREKHOUGH/INSTAGRAM

Derek Hough celebrated Everley turning nine months old.

Hough posted a sweet photo of himself holding Everley in his arms on Instagram to mark a big milestone, with the baby girl facing away from the camera and her dad gazing at her lovingly.

"9 months ❤️ she’s getting too big," the dancer captioned the post.

"I love her so much ❤️," commented Derek's sister Julianne Hough.

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Source: @DEREKHOUGH/INSTAGRAM
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Derek Hough Feels So Blessed to Be Everley's Dad

Photo of Derek Hough feels so lucky to be his daughter's dad.
Source: @HAYLEY.ERBERT/INSTAGRAM

Derek Hough feels so lucky to be his daughter's dad.

In a June interview, Derek opened up about the grossest parts of being a new parent.

"I had a nice surprise on my chest," he recalled, using a gentle metaphor for human waste.

"It's one of those things, again, whatever you focus on is what you feel," he told E! News. "I was like, 'You know, what, I'm lucky that I get to have this on my chest right now.' I mean, she's giggling, she's smiling, grabbing her toes, she's in happy baby position. Every day is something different, something new. It's been incredible."

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Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Welcomed Everley in December

Photo of Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert became parents in December.
Source: @HAYLEY.ERBERT/INSTAGRAM

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert became parents in December.

Derek and Hayley documented the latter's pregnancy but were more discreet with their birth announcement.

On January 5, the new dad posted a black-and-white photo of the newborn's little feet with the caption, "December 29, 2025. Everley Capri Hough 🤍Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed."

On January 12, the new mom posted a photo of the baby's hand on her chest as she wore a necklace with the letters "D" and "E" on it, writing, "Two weeks with my greatest love ♥️."

Soon afterwards, the couple gave an interview, in which Hayley confessed, "Literally every time I see Derek and Everley together, I just start crying."

“She’s been through so much,” Derek added of his wife. “To see her go from where she was to now, giving birth, is amazing. My daughter has a great example here.”

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Source: @HAYLEY.ERBERT/INSTAGRAM

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's Relationship Timeline

Photo of Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert tied the knot in 2023.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert tied the knot in 2023.

The proud new parents have been together since circa 2016 or 2017, according to reports.

They got engaged in 2022 and tied the knot in 2023. They announced they were expecting Everley in July 2025, and she arrived six months later.

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