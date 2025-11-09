or
Article continues below advertisement
Derek Hough Sets the Record Straight After Ryan Seacrest's 'Jumping' Claims on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

Split Photo of Derek Hough and Ryan Seacrest
Source: MEGA

Derek Hough reacted to Ryan Seacrest’s ‘jumping’ claims on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' via his Instagram Story

Profile Image

Nov. 9 2025, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Derek Hough isn't holding back as he responded to Ryan Seacrest's recent claims about his antics on the set of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

“I would never disrespect a set like that — however awesome that would’ve been,” Hough said in an Instagram Story on October 22.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Derek Hough posted on his Instagram Story about his recent stunt on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.'
Source: MEGA

Derek Hough posted on his Instagram Story about his recent stunt on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.'

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview with USA Today, Seacrest, 50, accused Hough of jumping on the iconic wheel, describing his actions as spinning "like the top of a cake ornament." Hough appeared on the September 26 episode alongside fellow Dancing With the Stars personalities Jenna Johnson and Bruno Tonioli.

Hough, 40, was quick to reject Seacrest's assertions. “BTW, this is 1000% NOT true,” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of Seacrest's claims on his Instagram page.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Julianne Hough is a co-host on 'DWTS,' while Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are judges.
Source: MEGA

Julianne Hough is a co-host on 'DWTS,' while Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are judges.

Article continues below advertisement

Seacrest claimed Hough was all over the place during his time on set. “In the commercial break, [Hough] was jumping on the center of the wheel and having Bruno spin it,” Seacrest said. “We did say, ‘Please don't do that. That would break it, and there's only one of those wheels. If that breaks, we have a real problem.”

MORE ON:
Derek Hough

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ryan Seacrest is the host of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.'
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest is the host of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.'

Article continues below advertisement

Hough responded with humor, clarifying, “I would never disrespect a set like that however awesome that would’ve been to be ‘spun around it like a cake ornament’ haha.”

Not only did Hough maintain the integrity of the set, but he also emerged victorious in the episode, raising $63,350 for Feeding America. To celebrate his win, Hough jumped on the podium — with no damage inflicted on the iconic wheel.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough dated from 2010 to 2013.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough dated from 2010 to 2013.

Hough and Seacrest share history, as the host previously dated Hough's sister Julianne from 2010 to 2013. Julianne is also a professional dancer and currently co-hosts Dancing With the Stars alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Knowing someone, or being friends, is definitely helpful,” Ryan told USA Today about his experience with Derek on the show. “You can kind of tease them more than somebody you don’t know.”

Ryan took over as host of Wheel of Fortune and its celebrity spinoff version in September 2024 after longtime host Pat Sajak’s retirement. Vanna White is still the co-host.

