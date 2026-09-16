Derek Hough Gets Trolled After Calling Tyler Cameron 'Dylan' During 'DWTS' Premiere: Can 'He Get Their Names Right?'

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Source: MEGA Derek Hough accidentally called Tyler Cameron ‘Dylan’ during the 'DWTS' premiere.

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After watching their routine, Hough, 41, delivered his feedback but accidentally referred to Cameron as “Dylan,” seemingly pertaining to Dylan Efron, who competed on the previous season of Dancing With the Stars. “Dylan, you have this, like, Patrick Swayze aura about you, right? You’re cool, masculine, just effortless. It really is amazing, truly,” Hough said while giving Cameron feedback on his routine.

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Fans Quickly Catch Derek Hough's Mistake

Source: MEGA Fans quickly noticed Derek Hough's mistake and joked about it online.

The slip didn't get past viewers at home, as fans immediately headed to social media to joke about Hough's unexpected name swap. “Did Derek Hough just call Tyler Dylan...?” one person asked on X. Another viewer wrote, “Am I the only one who heard Derek call Tyler Cameron Dylan🤣🤣.” One fan admitted the moment had them “giggling so hard,” while another took a more direct approach and asked, “Can Derek get their names right? Who’s Dylan??” Another viewer referenced Taylor Swift’s song “right where you left me” while joking about the mix-up. “Derek calling Tyler Dylan cuz he still at the restaurant with Dylan Efron #dwts,” they quipped. Someone else added, writing, “Bro, Derek thinks Tyler Cameron is Dylan Efron from last year.”

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Derek calling Tyler Dylan cuz he still at the restaurant with Dylan Efron #dwts pic.twitter.com/LPYwePb2ZO — Wag! - The #1 App for Pet Parents (@WagWalking) September 16, 2026 Source: @WAGWALKING/X

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Tyler Cameron Earns 17 Points

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Source: MEGA Tyler Cameron performed a tango with Sharna Burgess during the premiere.

Despite the name mix-up, Cameron's first performance earned him 17 out of 30 points. The contestant also received plenty of positive feedback from judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. “Tyler, what’s going on here? I have to say I’m very pleasantly surprised,” Tonioli, 70, noted on Tuesday. “I mean, look at him, he looks like a tank. … In fact, you can move, man. You have natural musicality, a few hiccups here and there, but I’m telling you, my love, you have so much potential. Can’t wait to see what you’re going to do.”

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Carrie Ann Inaba Praises Tyler Cameron

Source: MEGA Tyler Cameron earned 17 out of 30 points for his first routine.