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Derek Hough Gets Trolled After Calling Tyler Cameron 'Dylan' During 'DWTS' Premiere: Can 'He Get Their Names Right?'

derek hough trolled tyler cameron dylan dwts
Source: MEGA

Derek Hough accidentally called Tyler Cameron ‘Dylan’ during the 'DWTS' Season 35 premiere.

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Sept. 16 2026, Updated 9:23 a.m. ET

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Derek Hough gave Dancing With the Stars viewers an unexpected laugh after mixing up Tyler Cameron’s name during the Season 35 premiere.

On Tuesday, September 15, Cameron, 33, hit the ballroom floor with professional partner Sharna Burgess as the 2026 competition officially got underway. The pair performed a tango to Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

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image of Derek Hough accidentally called Tyler Cameron ‘Dylan’ during the 'DWTS' premiere.
Source: MEGA

Derek Hough accidentally called Tyler Cameron ‘Dylan’ during the 'DWTS' premiere.

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After watching their routine, Hough, 41, delivered his feedback but accidentally referred to Cameron as “Dylan,” seemingly pertaining to Dylan Efron, who competed on the previous season of Dancing With the Stars.

“Dylan, you have this, like, Patrick Swayze aura about you, right? You’re cool, masculine, just effortless. It really is amazing, truly,” Hough said while giving Cameron feedback on his routine.

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Fans Quickly Catch Derek Hough's Mistake

image of Fans quickly noticed Derek Hough's mistake and joked about it online.
Source: MEGA

Fans quickly noticed Derek Hough's mistake and joked about it online.

The slip didn't get past viewers at home, as fans immediately headed to social media to joke about Hough's unexpected name swap.

“Did Derek Hough just call Tyler Dylan...?” one person asked on X.

Another viewer wrote, “Am I the only one who heard Derek call Tyler Cameron Dylan🤣🤣.”

One fan admitted the moment had them “giggling so hard,” while another took a more direct approach and asked, “Can Derek get their names right? Who’s Dylan??”

Another viewer referenced Taylor Swift’s song “right where you left me” while joking about the mix-up.

“Derek calling Tyler Dylan cuz he still at the restaurant with Dylan Efron #dwts,” they quipped.

Someone else added, writing, “Bro, Derek thinks Tyler Cameron is Dylan Efron from last year.”

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Source: @WAGWALKING/X
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Tyler Cameron Earns 17 Points

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image of Tyler Cameron performed a tango with Sharna Burgess during the premiere.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Cameron performed a tango with Sharna Burgess during the premiere.

Despite the name mix-up, Cameron's first performance earned him 17 out of 30 points.

The contestant also received plenty of positive feedback from judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Tyler, what’s going on here? I have to say I’m very pleasantly surprised,” Tonioli, 70, noted on Tuesday. “I mean, look at him, he looks like a tank. … In fact, you can move, man. You have natural musicality, a few hiccups here and there, but I’m telling you, my love, you have so much potential. Can’t wait to see what you’re going to do.”

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Source: @JOHANNTIMKANG/X

Carrie Ann Inaba Praises Tyler Cameron

image of Tyler Cameron earned 17 out of 30 points for his first routine.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Cameron earned 17 out of 30 points for his first routine.

Inaba, 58, was also impressed by what Cameron brought to the ballroom.

“That was amazing. I thought you were really solid; you have a commanding performance, [but Sharna’s] foot came off the ground, so I’m going to, you know, lifts are still a thing,” she said, noting her plans to deduct from her score. “Lifts are still a thing, but what I want to say [is] just in the beginning, you didn’t finish your moves. But once you get past that, the way you carried yourself, you have a commanding performance; lean into it. Well done.”

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