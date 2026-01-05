Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Gives Birth to Couple's First Child 2 Years After Almost Dying From Brain Bleed

Article continues below advertisement

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are officially parents! The Dancing With the Stars alums welcomed their first child, daughter Everley Capri Hough, on Monday, December 29. The couple took to Instagram on Monday, January 5, to announce the news, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo holding the newborn's tiny feet.

"December 29, 2025. Everley Capri Hough 🤍 Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed," they wrote in a collab post. Fellow DWTS cast members flooded the comments to congratulate the duo. Sasha Farber published heart-eyes emojis while Hough's sister, Julianne, wrote, "Welcome to the world sweet angel Everley 💗." The duo announced the news in July 2025 with a video hugging, kissing and holding up sonogram photos. "We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small," they wrote in a shared post.

Hayley Erbert Previously Experienced a Miscarriage

Hayley previously suffered a devastating miscarriage. "This video is a tribute to a part of our story. A chapter of loss, love, celebration, heartbreak and everything in between," they wrote on a video last October. "Although we are so excited to be welcoming our rainbow soon, we honor our baby that never made it earthside." The couple continued, “One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, a silent heartbreak so many families know, and one we unfortunately had to experience. As we share this, know that there’s a rainbow not far behind.”

Hayley Erbert Suffered a Brain Bleed in 2023

Additionally, Everly's birth comes two years after Hayley suffered a near-fatal brain bleed in December 2023. The dancer burst a blood vessel in her brain, prompting her to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery and, later, a cranioplasty to replace part of her skull. Derek explained the shocking medical diagnosis to fans in a December 7, 2023, Instagram post. “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he wrote at the time. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition.” The 40-year-old thanked "first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her."

Inside Hayley Erbert's Recovery

