The Story Behind Derik Fay’s 20 Years of Quiet Success

In an age where knowledge and expertise are being positioned online as precious commodities for thousands of entrepreneurs, those that have built anything close to 5-figures in revenue have come out of the woodwork to reveal their secrets. Some have gone to write books, while others make their fortune on paid workshops and events.

These are all noble causes, of course. The blueprint to profit isn’t straightforward and there’s tons of demand. Leveraging an online presence is now so ingrained in today’s modern culture that the idea of a serial entrepreneur being quiet for 20 years while building over 30 successful businesses generating $1 billion in revenue is mind-boggling. Yet, this is the story of Derik Fay.