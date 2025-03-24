EXCLUSIVE Derm Duo: Why You Need to Visit the Most Sought After Cosmetic Dermatology Experts to Feel Good and Keep Glowing!

Whether you're getting ready for a night out on the town or a milestone event, Laura Palmisano and Diana Palmisano — two of New York City's most sought after cosmetic dermatology experts for 20 years — are all about making sure people feel good no matter the occasion.

"We take a personalized approach to pre-event skin prep. Our Red Carpet Glow Up treatment is a favorite among our celebrity and high-profile clients because it delivers immediate radiance with zero downtime. It combines Laser Genesis for collagen stimulation, AquaGold for micro-infusion of skin-plumping serums, and Red Light Therapy for cellular repair and a healthy glow. We also tailor additional treatments based on the client's skin type and event timeline, ensuring they look their absolute best under the lights and cameras. For example, leading up to an event like the Tony Awards and the Emmy Awards, we could work with a client with a laser resurfacing treatment three months in advance, PRF EZ Gel and other biostimulators like Skinvive two months prior, Botox one month prior and then the Red Carpet Glow up a few days prior," the ladies, a.k.a. The Derm Duo — who are known for being authentic in nature, fierce in their field, and utilizing the latest in laser technologies and non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments — exclusively tell OK!.

The Derm Duo, who have offices in New York City, TriBeCa and Greenwich, Conn., are known "for our Triple R Philosophy: Rebuild, Restore, Refine, a comprehensive approach that ensures every treatment enhances skin health while maintaining a natural, balanced look," they share. They specialize in combining cutting-edge treatments with a tailored, results-driven approach to skin rejuvenation. Some of their most sought-after services include: ●Injectables – From Botox to biostimulators like PRF, SkinVive, PDGF & Sculptra we take a ‘less is more’ approach to enhance natural beauty without overcorrection. As Master Injectors and faculty members for Allergan, we bring expert precision and artistry to every treatment. ●Laser Treatments – Advanced collagen-boosting treatments that firm, smooth, and refine skin over time, supporting long-term skin health. "By focusing on Rebuilding damage, Restoring tired skin, and Refining natural beauty, our clients achieve real, visible results that look effortless — not overdone," they add.

From the Red Carpet Glow Up — each step works together to create the ultimate lit-from-within glow that looks stunning in person and on camera — to Laser Resurfacing — Such as Fraxel and Clear + Brilliant, improve skin texture, tone, pigmentation and overall radiance by stimulating collagen production and removing damaged skin layers — there's something for everyone. Additionally, they offer PRF EZ-Gel, which is described as: "Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) is a natural regenerative treatment that uses your body's own platelets, white blood cells, and fibrin to stimulate collagen production and skin healing. It is an advanced version of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) but offers longer-lasting growth factors for improved skin rejuvenation and healing. This is a great alternative to fillers because it’s more natural looking" or Skinvive: "A FDA-approved skin booster that hydrates, smooths, and enhances skin quality for a refreshed, radiant glow. Unlike traditional dermal fillers that add volume or structure, SkinVive is a microdroplet injection of hyaluronic acid (HA) designed to improve skin texture, hydration, and elasticity without altering facial contours."

Prior to a big event, the duo recommend the Red Carpet Glow Up treatment a few days before. "This allows time for any minor redness to subside while the glow-enhancing effects peak," they share. ●2-3 months out: They may recommend RF Microneedling, thermal heat skin tightening, or a laser resurfacing treatment for deeper skin rejuvenation. ●1-2 months out: PRF EZ Gel or other biostimulators like Skinvive or Sculptra. ●A couple days prior: Red Carpet Glow Up - Laser Genesis + AquaGold + Red Light Therapy for instant brightness and hydration. "This timeline ensures smooth, plump, and luminous skin that holds up under bright lights and HD cameras," they note. "Nothing compares to the confidence that comes with feeling great in your own skin. We love watching our clients walk out of our office glowing — not just from the treatment, but from the inside out. It’s incredibly rewarding to help someone look in the mirror and love what they see."

As co-founders of Skin Solutions Collective, their mission is: "skincare is self-care."

"Our goal is to educate and guide clients through treatments that work best for their unique skin concerns — without pressure or unnecessary procedures. We want everyone to feel informed, empowered, and in control of their beauty journey," they share. "We blend expertise with a personalized touch. Many clinics offer high-tech treatments, but what sets us apart is our meticulous attention to detail, deep knowledge of skin health and commitment to natural results. We never take a one-size-fits-all approach — every treatment is tailored to the individual." They add, "We’ve built Skin Solutions as a luxury experience with a boutique feel. We want clients to feel like they’re getting VIP treatment —whether they’re an A-list celebrity or a first-time patient. Everything we do is high touch service designed for exceptional results."

