NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson Engaged to Influencer Jilly Anais Months After Athlete Settled Sexual Assault Investigation

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is engaged to influencer Jilly Anais — months after a sexual assault investigation into the athlete concluded.

Source: MEGA Deshaun Watson was sued in October 2024 for an alleged sexual assault incident in 2020.

Anais took to Instagram, sharing pictures of her engagement ring with the caption: “Mrs. Watson Loading…” Instagram users flooded the comments section to congratulate the couple and say how excited they were for them. On December 6, 2024, an NFL spokesperson confirmed the organization ended its review of sexual assault allegations that were brought against Watson. They claimed there was “insufficient evidence” to support any violations of the personal conduct policy. In September 2024, one day after the Cleveland Browns’ opening game, a lawsuit was filed against Watson, accusing him of sexual assault and battery in October 2020 while playing for the Houston Texans.

Source: MEGA Jilly Anais showed off her engagement ring on Instagram.

The lawsuit detailed he met a single mother at a Houston restaurant and bar and got her phone number. He wanted to meet her in public for a date, but the woman supposedly invited him over to her apartment instead. The night the football star was due to come over, he allegedly had trouble finding her apartment and began screaming at her on the phone, stating he didn't “have time for this.” While putting makeup on, she came out to find him “completely naked” on her bed “lying face down on his stomach.” The woman claimed he asked her to massage his buttocks and she “tried to appease” him by “rubbing his back.”

Source: MEGA A Jane Doe accused Deshaun Watson of 'penetrating her' wtihout consent.

The lawsuit went on to note Watson turned over and “continued to demand that Jane Doe massage him, gesturing from his knees to his groin.” When she said she was not a masseuse, he allegedly asked her what she wanted to do instead. Prior to her being able to respond, the suit noted he “partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her v----- without consent, implicit or explicit.” He allegedly continued to sexually assault her for “several minutes” before she escaped and grabbed a heavy piece of decor to defend herself with. She then asserted he “stormed out” of her apartment. Watson denied the allegations in the following statement from his lawyer, Rusy Hardin: "Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday. We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated. We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course." In October 2024, lawyers from both sides confirmed the case was resolved, and the lawyer representing Jane Doe said there was a confidential settlement.

Source: MEGA More than 24 women accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault in 2022.