Ever Heard Of Designer Vagina? Dr. Cat Explains Why Women Choose This New Plastic Surgery Trend In Hollywood

Nearly 10,000 labiaplasties were performed in the United States alone last year. Understanding why other women have gotten labiaplasties can help women determine if it would meet their needs. Dr. Cat, the celeb’s favorite plastic surgeon, explains.

Plastic surgery is booming, it has been for years and the industry is predicted to reach a value of over 200 billion USD by the end of the decade. A demand and resources that continuously push the possibilities of treatments and results, thanks to new technology and the fast progress of science in the field. With this progress come new trends and treatments, one of the more recent ones being labiaplasties, an enhancement surgery that allows changes on the anatomical appearance of the vagina. There are many reasons for women to choose this treatment, all of them are individual and personal. As for all operations, the right practice, consultation and doctor are absolutely crucial to secure a safe and satisfying result.

Dr. Cat Begovic is a well known and leading expert in plastic surgery, her practice in Beverly Hills is the first choice for celebrities looking for physical enhancement. It is fair to say that the surgeon is a bit of celebrity herself these days, given that her social media channels have millions of followers. Dr. Cat has used the modern platforms to educate and inform about treatments and showcase the results of her work in impressive before and after images. Not only her insight and knowledge, but also raving reviews from Hollywood’s biggest names justify her position in the industry. The rising demand for labiaplasties has been noticeable in her practice too.