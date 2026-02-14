or
'Desperate' Meghan Markle Accused of Photoshopping Picture After Leaving Out Son Prince Archie in Valentine's Day Post

split of Harry and Lilibet, Meghan and Harry.
Source: mega; @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle was accused of photoshopping a Valentine's Day post that left out her son, Prince Archie.

Feb. 14 2026, Updated 4:53 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle's latest Instagram post in honor of Valentine's Day seemed to be missing one key person: her son, Prince Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared a snap of husband Prince Harry and daughter Princess Lilibet on social media on this beautiful day of love.

Source: @fashionistaera/X
Meghan Markle's New Post Left Fans Scratching Their Heads

image of Meghan Markle was accused of photoshopping a Valentine's Day post that left out her son, Prince Archie.
Source: @meghan/Instagram

The photo featured Harry, 41, carrying Lilibet, 4, as she clutched a bouquet of red and pink heart-shaped balloons.

"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," she captioned the sweet pic. However, the snap quickly made its way to X, where fans were rolling their eyes at allegations of photo-shopping and wondering why Archie was nowhere to be found.

"Look here everyone Archie didn’t even make it to the Valentine’s Day pic for Meghan’s Instagram! Nothing like excluding kids to say I love only you Lilibet," someone scoffed.

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Fans weren't happy over Meghan Markle's new post.

"Slowly but surely showing more of their faces. They’re desperate," another said. "Photoshop balloons in and leave Archie out. Again. Lovely," one user interjected.

"Wow she really hates Archie...what a monstrous woman she is," another person penned angrily. "I am sorry, but that does not look like a [real] image at all," one said.

"That kid’s hair is never brushed," someone said about Lilibet's shoulder-length light brown tresses. "Poor child."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had a Valentine's Day Date Night on Friday

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a date night on Friday, February 13.

On February 13, the Suits actress and the Spare author had a fun pre-V-Day date night at Beverly Hills hotspot Funke.

Harry donned a light puffy black jacket and dark jeans for the night out, while Meghan pulled her hair back in a low bun. She also sported a chocolate brown overcoat and black slacks, according to photos obtained by People.

Funke holds a special place in the As Ever founder's heart as she also dined out at the Italian eatery for her 44th birthday bash last August.

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Funke restaurant forr Valentine's Day.

"This dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary 🍝 Thank you for a standout dining experience," Meghan gushed over the tasty meal last year on social media alongside an image of her blowing out the candles on her cake.

For Valentine's Day 2025, Meghan posted a photo of herself kissing Harry. The Invictus Games founder was away at the time to host his sports event.

“Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games,” she wrote. “Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins As ever, M.”

