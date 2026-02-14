'Desperate' Meghan Markle Accused of Photoshopping Picture After Leaving Out Son Prince Archie in Valentine's Day Post

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's latest Instagram post in honor of Valentine's Day seemed to be missing one key person: her son, Prince Archie. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared a snap of husband Prince Harry and daughter Princess Lilibet on social media on this beautiful day of love.

Look here everyone Archie didn’t even make it to the Valentine’s Day pic for Meghan’s Instagram!



Nothing like excluding kids to say I love only you Lilly 🙄 pic.twitter.com/mDqBIEZ5WS — Hanz (@fashionistaera) February 14, 2026 Source: @fashionistaera/X

Meghan Markle's New Post Left Fans Scratching Their Heads

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle was accused of photoshopping a Valentine's Day post that left out her son, Prince Archie.

The photo featured Harry, 41, carrying Lilibet, 4, as she clutched a bouquet of red and pink heart-shaped balloons. "These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," she captioned the sweet pic. However, the snap quickly made its way to X, where fans were rolling their eyes at allegations of photo-shopping and wondering why Archie was nowhere to be found. "Look here everyone Archie didn’t even make it to the Valentine’s Day pic for Meghan’s Instagram! Nothing like excluding kids to say I love only you Lilibet," someone scoffed.

Source: MEGA Fans weren't happy over Meghan Markle's new post.

"Slowly but surely showing more of their faces. They’re desperate," another said. "Photoshop balloons in and leave Archie out. Again. Lovely," one user interjected. "Wow she really hates Archie...what a monstrous woman she is," another person penned angrily. "I am sorry, but that does not look like a [real] image at all," one said. "That kid’s hair is never brushed," someone said about Lilibet's shoulder-length light brown tresses. "Poor child."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had a Valentine's Day Date Night on Friday

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a date night on Friday, February 13.

On February 13, the Suits actress and the Spare author had a fun pre-V-Day date night at Beverly Hills hotspot Funke. Harry donned a light puffy black jacket and dark jeans for the night out, while Meghan pulled her hair back in a low bun. She also sported a chocolate brown overcoat and black slacks, according to photos obtained by People. Funke holds a special place in the As Ever founder's heart as she also dined out at the Italian eatery for her 44th birthday bash last August.

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Funke restaurant forr Valentine's Day.