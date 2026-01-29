Meghan Markle Dragged for 'Heavily Photoshopped' New As Ever Campaign Inspired by Audrey Hepburn: 'Disgusting Ripoff'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle’s latest controversy surrounding As Ever is linked to her impersonation of a 1960s icon. Fans dragged the royal, 44, on social media for her poor reimagining of Audrey Hepburn in a new advertisement for her lifestyle brand. In the photo in question, Meghan is seated at a table wearing a white coat, sunglasses and a hat as she reads an “As Ever” menu.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is the founder of As Ever.

The image is in black-and-white and reads, “As ever is more than a brand — it’s a love language. Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease. This curated collection has been crafted to elevate your everyday and inspire moments of joy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Roast Meghan Markle's Latest Advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's latest As Ever ad is reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn.

The campaign was reminiscent of Hepburn’s signature style, which often featured black sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats. Fans were quick to draw the comparison. “Audrey Hepburn (1929–1993) was a British actress, fashion icon (Givenchy’s muse) and a humanitarian, renowned for her elegance and acting roles, most notably Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” one person recapped on X. “Is Meghan selling jam while cosplaying an acting and fashion icon from the 60’s and 70’s? The bios are similar. If so, she forgot the gloves and the camouflage hat is a huge miss!” Another raged, “#AudreyHepburn she is NOT… no way!…nowhere near her!!! Disgusting ripoff and use of yet another style icon and woman who achieved so much without using or bullying others!!”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Social media users were not impressed by Meghan Markle's new As Ever campaign.

Other users thought the advertisement was confusing and claimed her appearance was heavily edited. “What is this even supposed to mean? It’s in black & white, to aid with the heavy photoshop, of course,” one person alleged. “She’s holding a book? Menu? Card? The flying saucer on her head is not doing her any favors. She edited the c--- out of her nose and her fingers look so uniformed, it almost looks fake. But still can’t figure out what it’s supposed to mean or represent. Anyone else?”

Inside Past As Ever Controversies

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was previously called out for using tongs upside down.