'Destination X' Showmance: Are Shayne and Ally Still Together After the Finale?
Sparks flew on the set of NBC's Destination X, where contestants Shayne Cureton and Ally Bross ignited a passionate romance during their European adventure.
Fans are buzzing with questions about whether the couple is still together after filming concluded.
Meet Shayne Cureton from 'Destination X'
Cureton, a charismatic model hailing from Indianapolis, Ind., prides himself on his charm and adventurous spirit. His NBC bio described him as a "model with a playful and flirty side." Growing up, he moved around frequently and learned how essential charisma is for making friends.
His globetrotting career has taken him to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Sweden, Hong Kong and Australia, solidifying his status as a worldly connoisseur. Cureton felt confident that his social skills would help him navigate the game's elements.
"A lover of travel, people and experiences, Shayne is ready to embark on the Destination X bus and find his next adventure and potentially even a love interest," his bio states.
Get to Know Ally Bross on 'Destination X'
Bross, originally from Orlando, Fla., has impressive academic credentials, with degrees in political science and religion.
Now based in Austin, Texas, she works full-time as a travel influencer and boasts a remarkable feat: visiting 32 countries across all seven continents in a single year. This experience has sharpened her distinction skills, making her adept at spotting cultural landmarks and geographical clues.
"Ally has a strong knowledge of pop culture and world history and is also an avid gamer, chess player, and strategic thinker. As a hopeless romantic, she not only hopes to win the grand prize, but also to win the heart of a fellow traveler along the way," her NBC bio mentiones.
Shayne and Ally's Romance Blooms
The chemistry between Cureton and Bross was evident from the beginning. In Episode 2, Bross described life on the Destination X bus as "a massive, 24/7 sleepover" and confessed to really liking Cureton.
"I flirt with Shayne all the time, and I think he's gorgeous," she admitted.
By the start of Episode 3, "Catching Feelings Changes Everything," Cureton and Bross were inseparable, holding hands and sharing kisses in their bunk beds.
In a confessional, Cureton revealed a shift in his dating mindset. "I'm out of that player phase of my life. I'm ready to settle down," he said.
Bross echoed similiar sentiments, stating, "I am a romantic, and I'm flirty, and I'm gonna want to cuddle. If I meet a guy I really like, I'm gonna be like, ‘Yeah, so, I actually did get the clue, do you wanna know what it is?'"
Their blossoming relationship didn't go unnoticed. Other contestants peeked at the romance with a mix of intrigue and annoyance. Biggy Bailey joked about Cureton and Bross' closeness, saying, "Shayne's wrapped up with Ally like a pair of daggum headphones."
Meanwhile, Tai Lowry commented, "They've been in each other's face, like, the whole time. It's getting on my nerves."
Are Shayne and Ally Still Together?
As of now, it appears that Cureton and Bross have not continued their romance post-show. Their social media activity gives little indication of a lasting relationship, as neither has shared photos together or interacted in recent posts. However, they still follow each other on Instagram, leaving fans wondering if there's still a spark between the two.
Stay tuned as fans continue to speculate about the future of this reality show's favorite couple!