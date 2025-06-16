Meet JaNa Craig: The Bold Reality Star Stealing the Spotlight on 'Destination X'
NBC's exciting new competition series Destination X kicked off on May 27, featuring 10 daring contestants navigating a mysterious journey on a blacked-out bus, gathering clues to uncover their destination.
In the debut episode, Big Brother alum Josh Martinez became the first casualty of the game, heading home after misplacing his X on the map. But that's just the beginning, as reality TV fans gear up for a thrilling season with The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Love Island's JaNa Craig ready to make their mark.
Here's everything you need to know about Craig.
Who Is JaNa Craig?
Before stepping into the challenge of Destination X, Craig spent the summer of 2024 living it up in Fiji as part of Love Island USA Season 6. She made quite the impression, entering the Villa on Day 1 and ultimately securing third place alongside Kenny Rodriguez by Day 32.
One year later, the couple is still going strong.
"You know what's so crazy? When it first came out, it didn't hit me," Craig told Us Weekly about her lasting connection with Rodriguez. "The first six months outside the villa, I don't think it hit me. But now that it's settled down and Season 7 is coming, I was like, ‘My gosh, I did that last summer.'"
Fans can expect to see the dynamic duo return in Love Island: Beyond the Villa, premiering later in 2025. They are also planning a special getaway to celebrate their one-year anniversary.
"There's a trip planned. They're in the works," Rodriguez revealed. "That's all I can say. She's dropping subtle hints."
Craig hinted at their destinations, saying, "I asked him if we could go to Italy for our one-year, so."
Where Does JaNa Craig Live?
According to her NBC bio, Craig currently calls Las Vegas home. However, she describes herself as a "military brat" who grew up in diverse locations, including Kailua, Hawaii, and Okinawa, Japan.
Her travels have also taken her to stunning destinations like Cabo San Lucas, Turks and Caicos, the Virgin Islands, and Tokyo.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Is JaNa Craig's Job?
Craig identifies as a "day trader and content creator," as noted in her NBC bio. While she occasionally shares videos on her YouTube channel, fans can primarily enjoy her engaging content on Instagram and TikTok.
Her posts often highlight her travels, partnerships with brands like Maybelline and Shea Moisture, and her blossoming romance with Rodriguez.
How Old Is JaNa Craig?
Born on December 13, 1996, in Hawaii, Craig is 28 years old as of June.
JaNa Craig Says She 'Needs to Win' on 'Destination X'
In a sneak peek of Destination X, Craig confidently declared that she's "actually a sore loser" who "needs to win" the show for the sake of her ego. She's intrigued by the concept of mind games and believes she has a knack for improvisation.
"Other things I don't know, I'll probably just wing it," she admitted.