Meet JaNa Craig: The Bold Reality Star Stealing the Spotlight on 'Destination X'

NBC's exciting new competition series Destination X kicked off on May 27, featuring 10 daring contestants navigating a mysterious journey on a blacked-out bus, gathering clues to uncover their destination.

In the debut episode, Big Brother alum Josh Martinez became the first casualty of the game, heading home after misplacing his X on the map. But that's just the beginning, as reality TV fans gear up for a thrilling season with The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Love Island's JaNa Craig ready to make their mark.