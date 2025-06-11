ENTERTAINMENT Destino FIVE Ibiza Reopens with a Five-Star Glow-Up, Just in Time for Summer!

There’s a new reason to get excited about Ibiza this summer—Destino FIVE Ibiza has officially reopened, and it's arriving with five-star status and a completely refreshed look. After an extensive renovation, the iconic Pacha Group property has been reimagined as a refined retreat that blends the laid-back charm of the Balearics with sleek, elevated design and a world-class entertainment lineup. Reopening on June 1, 2025, the hotel debuts with revamped suites, new culinary destinations, and a summer calendar that’s set to steal the spotlight on the island’s legendary nightlife scene.

Source: Destino FIVE Ibiza

Known for its sweeping views and open-air energy, Destino FIVE Ibiza’s 159 rooms and suites have been completely redesigned with a fresh, contemporary aesthetic. The Cherry Vista and Cherry Suites, some of the resort’s most beloved accommodations, now feature even more spacious private terraces and XL pools—ideal for long, lazy afternoons under the Mediterranean sun. Guests can also enjoy thoughtful new touches like a fire pit for evenings under the stars, a modern outdoor gym, and an upgraded open-air stage set to host some of the most talked-about performances of the season. The hotel’s food and drink offerings are just as noteworthy. Cielo, set on a relaxed finca-style terrace, offers a generous breakfast spread each morning with live cooking stations and Mediterranean favorites. At lunch, the vibe continues with light salads, grilled seafood, and shareable dishes like their signature paella—perfect for enjoying with friends or family. For dinner, Elia presents a refined Greek dining experience by the sea, where fresh seafood and mezze plates are served with front-row sunset views. Rounding out the culinary scene is Playa Pacha, a lively poolside spot with signature cocktails and casual Mediterranean bites. During the day, it’s a family-friendly hangout; by evening, the tempo rises just in time for golden hour.

Source: Destino FIVE Ibiza

Entertainment is at the heart of the Destino FIVE Ibiza experience, and this summer’s schedule is shaping up to be unforgettable. The hotel’s open-air stage will once again welcome some of the biggest names in dance music as part of Pacha ICONS, kicking off with Marco Carola and CamelPhat on June 19. Carola’s Music On residency also returns, with a series of high-energy nights running through July and August. Other headline acts include Solomun, Blond:ish, Mau P, Defected, and Robin Schulz, along with the island-favorite Flower Power nights featuring Bora Uzer. Guests booking directly with the hotel receive complimentary access to all Pacha ICONS events at Destino FIVE Ibiza, as well as access to events at Pacha Ibiza itself—one of the island’s most iconic clubs.

