Destino Five Ibiza Is Back with a Pacha-Powered Glow-Up — Redefining Nightlife and Raising the Bar for Luxury Travel on the Party Island
When Destino Five Ibiza swung open its reimagined doors this June, it didn’t just reopen — it claimed its status as a new cornerstone of the Ibiza party scene.
Towering above Talamanca Bay, the newly anointed five-star resort marked a major comeback not just for the property, but for the island’s global nightlife identity.
With a sweeping renovation, a bold new culinary program that blends gourmet edge with laid-back boho flair, and a powerful new partnership with the legendary Pacha Ibiza, Destino Five has evolved beyond the role of just another Ibiza hotel — delivering high-energy experiences at full volume, with luxury turned all the way up.
The FIVE Group Takeover: A Game-Changing Vision Rewires Ibiza
The 2025 revival of Destino Five Ibiza was driven by a game-changing shift in ownership.
Dubai’s hospitality powerhouse, FIVE Group, quietly assumed control of The Pacha Group, bringing with them deep pockets, bold ambition, and a vision to reimagine one of the most iconic names in nightlife history.
Overnight, a brand long synonymous with Ibiza’s party legacy had the capital, the clout, and — crucially — the creative license to elevate everything. And elevate they have.
The takeover has transformed Destino Five Ibiza into the flagship of a new Ibiza era — one that honors the island’s free-spirited roots while dialing up the polish on every detail, everything from DJ bookings - to the sheet thread count in the suites.
The result? A resort where sunrise yoga flows seamlessly into sunset house sets, where wellness and wildness live side by side, and where indulgence comes served with a signature cocktail and a knowing wink.
Destino Five Ibiza is not just a stylish sister to Pacha — it's become its halo property, a fully immersive lifestyle resort offering unfiltered access to Ibiza’s most coveted experiences.
A Hotel Built for Sunsets, Soundtracks, and All-Day Vibes
After a full-blown winter makeover, Destino Five Ibiza came back sharper, sleeker, and seriously ready to party.
The hotel unveiled 159 newly redesigned rooms and suites, each with a fresh, contemporary look that manages to feel effortlessly chic without trying too hard. Think calming neutrals, earthy textures, airy layouts, and just enough edge to remind you that you’re in Ibiza, not the countryside.
Many rooms now feature private terraces, cheeky ceiling mirrors, and sun-soaked views of the sea.
The Cherry Vista and Cherry Suites raise the bar even higher — ultra-private, ultra-luxe hideaways that come complete with their own private pools, perfect for golden hour lounging, poolside drinks, and post-party recovery in total seclusion.
Unlike other upscale stays on the island that lean into Zen-mode silence, Destino Five doubled down on its energy. This isn’t a hotel that fades into the background — it thrives at full volume. From a fire pit hangout built for post-party confessions under the stars, to a revamped outdoor gym where you can lift with a view of the sea, every inch of the property was redesigned to keep the vibe going.
And then there’s the stage — a full-blown, open-air platform built to host A-list DJ sets and surprise performances.
The new Destino Five stage isn't just an amenity — it’s the heartbeat of the hotel.
Whether you're poolside at Playa Pacha, stretching it out in the garden with a smoothie in hand, or catching a beat drop as the sun drops, Destino Five Ibiza didn’t just upgrade — it fully evolved.
Food for the Soul and the Soundtrack
Destino Five Ibiza’s revitalized dining scene blends elevated flavors with laid-back island energy — always refined, never fussy, and soundtracked by sun and music.
Cielo, the open-air Mediterranean terrace, sets the vibe early with lavish breakfast spreads, live cooking stations, and seasonal fruit, often accompanied by a breeze and live tunes.
By afternoon, the menu shifts to crispy calamari, charred flatbreads, heirloom salads, and the resort’s signature paella, served to a crowd that ranges from global travelers easing into the day to off-duty DJs winding down.
Come sunset, Elia, the cliffside Greek-inspired restaurant, becomes the social center. The menu highlights fresh seafood, grilled meats, and mezze platters, paired with fine wines, craft cocktails, and laid-back house sets or acoustic performances.
More than just a dinner spot, Elia sets the tone for the night — a golden-hour hangout where great food, music, and atmosphere flow seamlessly into whatever comes next.
Pacha Power: A Nightlife Empire Reborn
Destino Five Ibiza’s revitalization this summer wasn’t only about luxury suites and cliffside views — it was deeply connected to its partnership with Pacha, the iconic nightclub brand that has helped define Ibiza’s nightlife for over five decades.
Since opening in 1973, Pacha has been a landmark for house music lovers and a magnet for global stars — with Grace Jones among the early trailblazers and modern-day celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, and Luke Evans spotted inside the iconic venue in the past.
Now under the ownership of FIVE Group, Pacha’s legacy has been refreshed and expanded, with Destino becoming its signature resort experience — a place where guests don’t just stay, they step straight into the island’s most sought-after party scene.
The summer season kicked off with a high-energy opener on June 19, as Marco Carola, CamelPhat, and Da Vid launched the Pacha ICONS series with an open-air show that set the tone for the weeks to follow.
Throughout this season, the hotel’s stage will host a rotating lineup of international heavyweights — from BLOND:ISH and Michael Bibi to Luciano, Mau P, HoneyLuv, and more — creating a festival-like atmosphere where music, setting, and community all collide under one roof.
Guests who book directly are given complimentary VIP access to every performance at Destino, as well as entry to headline nights at Pacha Ibiza, where residencies from Sonny Fodera, Robin Schulz, Flower Power with Bora Uzer, and Defected will be sure to keep the energy high well into the early hours.
Together, Destino and Pacha now offer a seamless blend of music and lifestyle, giving guests an all-access pass to the island’s most legendary and evolving party scene.
The Season That Hits Different — In Sound and Style
In every sense, Destino Five Ibiza has reshaped the idea of luxury on one of the world’s most famous party islands.
Boasting a striking redesign, sun-soaked suites, lively dining experiences, and a deep-rooted partnership with the iconic Pacha brand, it stands as far more than just a hotel — it’s the island’s vibrant hub of energy, music, and style.
Destino Five Ibiza guests can wake up to sea views and slow breakfasts at Cielo, ease into golden hour at Elia, and dance beneath the stars as global DJs take over the open-air stage- all in one day.
So whether you’re there for wellness by day, music by night, or a bit of both in equal measure, Destino Five Ibiza delivers the ultimate Ibiza experience — one that’s sun-soaked, soundtracked, and pretty unforgettable.
It’s not just a hotel you stay at — it’s a scene you instantly become apart of.