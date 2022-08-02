Dev Patel Tries To Stop Stabbing At Australian Gas Station

There were multiple eyewitness in the gas station, including the Slumdog Millionaire actor, who tried to intervene. However, the argument progressed, and the woman, 32, ended up stabbing the man, 34, in the chest with a knife, it was reported.

The man was reportedly transported to a hospital. He is expected to survive the attack.

A rep for Patel has since commented on the incident, telling 7News: "Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and deescalate the situation and break up the fight."