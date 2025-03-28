Model Devon Windsor Flaunts Her Toned Abs as She Gets Ready for Her First Day in St. Barths: Hot Photos

She described her look from head to toe, which included a textured light pink bikini with a sweetheart neckline from her namesake swimsuit brand. To balance out the simple design, she accessorized the look with a large, tropical shell necklace from Brinker + Eliza. The design highlights a flat Scallop shell with 24-carat gold plated flowers and freshwater pearls.

The Victoria’s Secret model layered her ensemble with a pink robe from her brand with fringe detail on the bottom, which she described as “insanely gorgeous.” She walked toward the camera to provide a closer look at the "beautiful" details of the fabric before tying the cover-up around her waist.

She finished off the look with gold sunglasses, beige slides, a wide-rimmed straw hat and wicker handbag.