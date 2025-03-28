Model Devon Windsor Flaunts Her Toned Abs as She Gets Ready for Her First Day in St. Barths: Hot Photos
Model and baby mama Devon Windsor showed off her bombshell bikini body during her first day in St. Barths.
In a March 27 Instagram Reel, Windsor, 31, put her toned abs on display as she gave her followers an “outfit check.”
She described her look from head to toe, which included a textured light pink bikini with a sweetheart neckline from her namesake swimsuit brand. To balance out the simple design, she accessorized the look with a large, tropical shell necklace from Brinker + Eliza. The design highlights a flat Scallop shell with 24-carat gold plated flowers and freshwater pearls.
The Victoria’s Secret model layered her ensemble with a pink robe from her brand with fringe detail on the bottom, which she described as “insanely gorgeous.” She walked toward the camera to provide a closer look at the "beautiful" details of the fabric before tying the cover-up around her waist.
She finished off the look with gold sunglasses, beige slides, a wide-rimmed straw hat and wicker handbag.
Windsor posted an Instagram carousel with four photos of the outfit on March 28, writing, "Outdoor showers>>>." The images feature her modeling underneath an outdoor shower in front of a vibrant ocean.
On March 27, the model shared another one of her vacation outfits, a green, V-cut one-piece bikini with rouge detailing on the front. She completed the look with a matching long-sleeve robe, a YSL crochet tote and another shell necklace.
The day prior, she published an Instagram Reel lip-syncing to the viral sound of Piper Posey from The White Lotus' southern accent. She mouthed the words "Piper, no!" to the camera before cutting to a clip of her friend and fellow model Nadine Leopold pointing to the ocean as she said "tsunami."
In this video, Windsor wore a shimmery gold bikini, which is currently sold out on her brand's website. She complemented her swim ensemble with a large, gold sun necklace on a rope chain.
Windsor — who shares two children with husband Jonathan Barbara — has been linking all her outfits on her Instagram Story during her trip. When she's not showing off her bikini body, she uploads candid captures from the vacation, from plates of pasta with caviar to selfies drinking an Aperol Spritz.