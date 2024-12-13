NEWS Recognizing Human Love from Spiritual Love: Dia Joseph Draws a Divine Map to Genuine Connections Source: Pixabay

Judging based on appearances or wealth is more common in the digital era than ever before. In today’s world, relationships often start not from the uncontrollable flutter of butterflies or the unignorable sense of two souls intertwining forever, but from a swipe of a finger on a dating app—a decision based on one’s beauty falling into individual standards and preferences. These tendencies contribute to the nationwide divorce rate, with 41% of first, 60% of second, and 73% of third marriages in the US ending in a divorce. Interestingly, a recent study highlighted that couples who had met online reported lower-quality relationships and less satisfaction compared to those who had met in person—further emphasizing that face value is, really, of no value at all. As dating apps continue taking over continents, the feelings of attraction, lust, infatuation, and confusion are bound to become more prominent. For Fedia ‘Dia’ Joseph, a motivational speaker with a profound connection to the divine world, the key to understanding and maintaining happy relationships lies in the subtle yet crucial ‘spiritual love’ vs ‘human love’ distinction. While the first one is pure and unbiased, the second one is more materialistic, dependent on the personal gains that loving someone brings.

“Spiritual love is something that comes from God. The people He places on our way, love intently and without judgment. These are the people that fulfill God’s plan by shaping us into the human beings we’re meant to become,” illuminates Dia, also known as the Jesus Girl. Dia emphasizes that while telling the two love types apart may be difficult, feeling spiritual love is easy. “It feels natural, making people feel accepted and cared for - like they belong,” she adds. Human love, on the other hand, allows for heartache and disappointment, with those held close to your heart being able to change their attitudes and intentions. “Especially when they don’t receive what they want, people can turn against you without warning.”

As Dia emphasizes, one of the most pronounced differences between human and spiritual love is infatuation. Love, what is at one’s core, always remains the same; infatuation, however, fades away when people get older, change, or lose what others consider appealing—beauty, wealth, or power. With many similarities that blend the line between the two, this motivational speaker puts actions that follow love/infatuation into the spotlight. “At the end of the day, what matters is how we treat others. Will you act on God’s love and be there for a person you love regardless of life’s storms, or will you turn your back to them when they become less ‘impressive,’ drive an older car, or lose their job?” she muses. “A spiritual person will see heart and soul first, exterior later, and that’s what makes spiritual love possible.”

To discover one’s spirituality and elevate one’s life, Dia recommends self-love, self-care, and self-respect. For instance, by choosing a small inner circle you trust, you eradicate the risk of opening up to someone with malicious intentions, ultimately protecting your peace. For the Jesus Girl, the eternal battle between light and dark is synonymous with spiritual vs human love. A woman of faith who nurtures her gift every day, Dia taps into the God within her to read others’ energies; by trusting in His instincts, she chooses to surround herself with those who emanate light. To maintain her inner peace, even among those she believes were put on her path by God, Dia prioritizes boundaries. It is her upbringing abundant in diverse cultures, languages, mindsets, and religions that shaped this dedication to protecting her own space, knowing that without taking care of herself, she won’t be able to take care of others. “Before setting boundaries, I would dedicate all of myself to helping others. Eventually, I noticed my energy started to drain out, my spiritual levels were low, and I constantly felt like I wasn’t fulfilling my true potential,” she shares. “I believe many people are going through the same, struggling to find that balance between being there for others and being there for themselves. That balance is called self-love, and it’s essential to discover your purpose in this world.”