or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > diane keaton
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Diane Keaton Cause of Death: How Did the Legendary Actress Die?

photo of Diane Keaton.
Source: mega

Diane Keaton's death was announced on Saturday, October 11. She was 79 years old.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 11 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's death sent shockwaves through Hollywood after the news was announced on Saturday, October 11 — but how exactly did she pass away?

According to People, "Further details are not available at this time, and her loved ones have asked for privacy, according to a family spokesperson."

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Diane Keaton's death was announced on October 11.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's death was announced on October 11.

Article continues below advertisement

The star, who died at 79 years old, last posted on Instagram in April.

"Proof our pets have great taste too! Happy National Pet Day from HG & @diane_keaton 🖤🐾," she captioned a photo of herself with her pup, Reggie.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Diane Keaton last posted with her dog in April.
Source: @diane_keaton/Instagram

Diane Keaton last posted with her dog in April.

Article continues below advertisement

People immediately flocked to Instagram to share their thoughts on the legendary actress.

One person wrote, "A true legend. Thank you for your talent, your animal advocacy, your immeasurable charm. You will be missed. 🕊️," while another said, "I wasn't ready for this forever lively legend to be gone so soon."

A third person added, "I just heard the news and am so shocked & sad. Sending my condolences and love to the Keaton family and friends. RIP Diane. Gone too soon 🥺💔🕊️."

MORE ON:
diane keaton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Pictured: Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in 'Annie Hall.'
Source: MEGA

Pictured: Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in 'Annie Hall.'

Article continues below advertisement

Keaton appeared in many movies throughout her career, including The First Wives Club, Book Club, Annie Hall, Something's Gotta Give and so much more.

She told People in 2019, "I don't know anything, and I haven't learned. Getting older hasn't made me wiser. Without acting I would have been a misfit."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Diane Keaton previously dated Warren Beatty.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton previously dated Warren Beatty.

Article continues below advertisement

Keaton, who adopted two kids: Dexter and Duke, never tied the knot but was linked to Al Pacino, Warren Beatty and Woody Allen, among others, said it would not "have been a good idea for me to have married."

"I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it, too," she added about her famous exes.

She also spoke about her stance on marriage. "I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, 'One day you're going to make a good wife,'" she recalled. "And I thought, 'I don't want to be a wife. No.'"

When asked about her dating life in 2023, she insisted she's better off on her own.

"I don't date," she told AARP The Magazine in 2023. "I don't remember anyone calling me, going, 'This is So-and-So, I'd like to take you out.' They don't happen. Of course not."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.