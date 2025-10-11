Diane Keaton Cause of Death: How Did the Legendary Actress Die?

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's death sent shockwaves through Hollywood after the news was announced on Saturday, October 11 — but how exactly did she pass away? According to People, "Further details are not available at this time, and her loved ones have asked for privacy, according to a family spokesperson."

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton's death was announced on October 11.

The star, who died at 79 years old, last posted on Instagram in April. "Proof our pets have great taste too! Happy National Pet Day from HG & @diane_keaton 🖤🐾," she captioned a photo of herself with her pup, Reggie.

Source: @diane_keaton/Instagram Diane Keaton last posted with her dog in April.

People immediately flocked to Instagram to share their thoughts on the legendary actress. One person wrote, "A true legend. Thank you for your talent, your animal advocacy, your immeasurable charm. You will be missed. 🕊️," while another said, "I wasn't ready for this forever lively legend to be gone so soon." A third person added, "I just heard the news and am so shocked & sad. Sending my condolences and love to the Keaton family and friends. RIP Diane. Gone too soon 🥺💔🕊️."

Source: MEGA Pictured: Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in 'Annie Hall.'

Keaton appeared in many movies throughout her career, including The First Wives Club, Book Club, Annie Hall, Something's Gotta Give and so much more. She told People in 2019, "I don't know anything, and I haven't learned. Getting older hasn't made me wiser. Without acting I would have been a misfit."

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton previously dated Warren Beatty.

Keaton, who adopted two kids: Dexter and Duke, never tied the knot but was linked to Al Pacino, Warren Beatty and Woody Allen, among others, said it would not "have been a good idea for me to have married." "I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it, too," she added about her famous exes. She also spoke about her stance on marriage. "I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, 'One day you're going to make a good wife,'" she recalled. "And I thought, 'I don't want to be a wife. No.'"