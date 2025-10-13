Did Diane Keaton Have Kids? What to Know About the Oscar Winner's Family Life After Her Death at 79

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Adopted Dexter in 1996

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton was a proud mom-of-two.

Not only did she become the perfect mom to her onscreen kids, but Diane Keaton was also a devoted mother to her two children in real life. The Godfather actress became a first-time mom when she adopted her daughter, Dexter Keaton, in 1996, a few months after she was born on December 15, 1995. According to Dexter's LinkedIn profile, she earned an associate's degree in veterinary technology from Carrington College California-Pomona after attending Santa Monica College. In June 2019, Dexter began dating her now-husband, Jordan White. They got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot on June 12, 2021.

Diane Keaton Welcomed Son Duke Through Adoption

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton died on October 11 at the age of 79.

In 2001, Diane became a mom-of-two when she adopted Duke Keaton, who was born on February 8, 2000. Reflecting on her life as a mom in her 50s, the Annie Hall actress told Life Magazine, "The shocking thing is that I worry differently now. Before kids, if I worried, it was only about myself, but that's all you do is worry as a parent. It's rule number one in parenting: secretly worry without letting the kids know you're worried." Like his sister, Duke has stayed out of the public eye. However, both of them frequently accompanied their mom to public events, premieres and ceremonies in the years leading up to her death.

Diane Keaton Lived a 'Relatively Normal Life' With Her Children

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton is survived by her daughter, Dexter, and her son, Duke.

Dexter and Duke joined Diane for her Hand & Footprint Ceremony in 2022. At the time, The First Wives Club actress revealed her career did not really interest her children, which she considered "very healthy." "We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life," said Diane.

Why Diane Keaton Chose to Have Children in Her 50s

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton had her two children through adoption.