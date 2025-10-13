or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > diane keaton
OK LogoPHOTOS

Did Diane Keaton Have Kids? What to Know About the Oscar Winner's Family Life After Her Death at 79

diane keaton children daughter dexter son duke
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton is survived by her daughter, Dexter, and her son, Duke, following her death on October 11.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Adopted Dexter in 1996

diane keaton children daughter dexter son duke
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton was a proud mom-of-two.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Not only did she become the perfect mom to her onscreen kids, but Diane Keaton was also a devoted mother to her two children in real life.

The Godfather actress became a first-time mom when she adopted her daughter, Dexter Keaton, in 1996, a few months after she was born on December 15, 1995.

According to Dexter's LinkedIn profile, she earned an associate's degree in veterinary technology from Carrington College California-Pomona after attending Santa Monica College.

In June 2019, Dexter began dating her now-husband, Jordan White. They got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot on June 12, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Welcomed Son Duke Through Adoption

diane keaton children daughter dexter son duke
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton died on October 11 at the age of 79.

In 2001, Diane became a mom-of-two when she adopted Duke Keaton, who was born on February 8, 2000.

Reflecting on her life as a mom in her 50s, the Annie Hall actress told Life Magazine, "The shocking thing is that I worry differently now. Before kids, if I worried, it was only about myself, but that's all you do is worry as a parent. It's rule number one in parenting: secretly worry without letting the kids know you're worried."

Like his sister, Duke has stayed out of the public eye. However, both of them frequently accompanied their mom to public events, premieres and ceremonies in the years leading up to her death.

MORE ON:
diane keaton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Lived a 'Relatively Normal Life' With Her Children

diane keaton children daughter dexter son duke
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton is survived by her daughter, Dexter, and her son, Duke.

Dexter and Duke joined Diane for her Hand & Footprint Ceremony in 2022. At the time, The First Wives Club actress revealed her career did not really interest her children, which she considered "very healthy."

"We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life," said Diane.

Why Diane Keaton Chose to Have Children in Her 50s

diane keaton children daughter dexter son duke
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton had her two children through adoption.

In an interview with Ladies' Home Journal, Diane admitted she never thought she "was ever going to be prepared to be a mother."

"Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist. It was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in," she continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.