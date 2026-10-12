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'One Year Without You, Mom': Diane Keaton's Daughter Shares Touching Tribute on Anniversary of Her Death

Split photo of Diane Keaton and Dexter Keaton White
Source: MEGA/@MRS.WHITENOIZE/INSTAGRAM

Dexter Keaton White shared a touching note on her death anniversary.

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Oct. 12 2026, Updated 6:40 a.m. ET

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Diane Keaton's daughter had a heartfelt tribute to share on her first death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dexter Keaton White honored her late mother in an emotional note, writing, “One year without you, mom 🤍.”

Dexter was adopted by Diane in 1996.

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Image of Diane Keaton's daughter Dexter shared a heartfelt tribute on her one-year death anniversary.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's daughter Dexter shared a heartfelt tribute on her one-year death anniversary.

The post featured a throwback black-and-white image of Dexter with her mother, from her wedding to Jordan White in 2021.

In the candid shot of the two, while the daughter looked stunning in a white wedding dress, the mother wore her signature hat, sunglasses, and pantsuit.

The picture was made even sweeter with the duo's pose, as they smiled and looked into each other's eyes.

"It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once," Dexter wrote.

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Image of Dexter Keaton White honored Diane Keaton in an emotional note, writing, 'One year without you, mom.'
Source: MEGA

Dexter Keaton White honored Diane Keaton in an emotional note, writing, 'One year without you, mom.'

In the message, the 30-year-old emphasized how she is struggling to navigate the fact that her mom is no longer here.

“I’m still trying to get used to a world where I can’t call you,” she continued, “have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you.”

Dexter added, “It’s the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here.”

She then concluded her touching tribute with, "I love you and I miss you. Always. 🤍"

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Dexter Keaton White Shared Another Tribute On Mother's Day

Image of Dexter Keaton White emphasized how she is struggling to navigate the fact that her mom is no longer here.
Source: @MRS.WHITENOIZE/INSTAGRAM

Dexter Keaton White emphasized how she is struggling to navigate the fact that her mom is no longer here.

Prior to this, Dexter also shared a moving tribute on the first Mother's Day after Diane's death, honoring the late Book Club actress.

At the time, she shared a childhood photo alongside two more recent photos, one of which was from her wedding and another one from her bridal shower.

Dexter wrote in the May 10 Instagram post, "First Mother’s Day without you. I miss you more than words can say."

"Missing her voice, her hugs, her presence, and everything that made her home 🤍 I love you, Mom 🤍," she continued.

Diane Keaton Praised Her Decision To Be A Single Mom

Image of Diane Keaton regularly praised her decision to be a single mother to her two adopted children.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton regularly praised her decision to be a single mother to her two adopted children.

Diane regularly praised her decision to be a single mother to her two adopted children: Daughter Dexter and son Duke (whom she adopted in 2001).

In a 2008 interview with the Ladies' Home Journal, she said that though she planned to wait until she was in a "strong and substantive" relationship before becoming a mother, things didn't unfold that way for her.

"Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist, it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time," Diane said, per TODAY. "So I plunged in."

Diane passed away on October 11, 2025, after a battle with bacterial pneumonia at Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. She was 79.

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