'One Year Without You, Mom': Diane Keaton's Daughter Shares Touching Tribute on Anniversary of Her Death

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Diane Keaton's daughter had a heartfelt tribute to share on her first death anniversary. Taking to her Instagram handle, Dexter Keaton White honored her late mother in an emotional note, writing, “One year without you, mom 🤍.” Dexter was adopted by Diane in 1996.

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Source: MEGA Diane Keaton's daughter Dexter shared a heartfelt tribute on her one-year death anniversary.

The post featured a throwback black-and-white image of Dexter with her mother, from her wedding to Jordan White in 2021. In the candid shot of the two, while the daughter looked stunning in a white wedding dress, the mother wore her signature hat, sunglasses, and pantsuit. The picture was made even sweeter with the duo's pose, as they smiled and looked into each other's eyes. "It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once," Dexter wrote.

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Source: MEGA Dexter Keaton White honored Diane Keaton in an emotional note, writing, 'One year without you, mom.'

In the message, the 30-year-old emphasized how she is struggling to navigate the fact that her mom is no longer here. “I’m still trying to get used to a world where I can’t call you,” she continued, “have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you.” Dexter added, “It’s the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here.” She then concluded her touching tribute with, "I love you and I miss you. Always. 🤍"

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Dexter Keaton White Shared Another Tribute On Mother's Day

Source: @MRS.WHITENOIZE/INSTAGRAM Dexter Keaton White emphasized how she is struggling to navigate the fact that her mom is no longer here.

Prior to this, Dexter also shared a moving tribute on the first Mother's Day after Diane's death, honoring the late Book Club actress. At the time, she shared a childhood photo alongside two more recent photos, one of which was from her wedding and another one from her bridal shower. Dexter wrote in the May 10 Instagram post, "First Mother’s Day without you. I miss you more than words can say." "Missing her voice, her hugs, her presence, and everything that made her home 🤍 I love you, Mom 🤍," she continued.

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Source: MEGA Diane Keaton regularly praised her decision to be a single mother to her two adopted children.