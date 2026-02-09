Rachel McAdams Reflects on Diane Keaton's Impact and Legacy: She 'Took Me Under Her Wing'
Feb. 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Rachel McAdams recently shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actress Diane Keaton, who portrayed her mother in the 2005 film The Family Stone.
During her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, McAdams revealed that even Keaton, renowned for her roles in classics like Annie Hall and The Godfather, was not always confident about her performances. “I have great moments of self-doubt in every job,” McAdams disclosed.
McAdams was shocked at Keaton’s admission, stating, “I was so surprised by that because she’s so effortless and she gives so much to it.”
Keaton passed away on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79.
At the ceremony, McAdams acknowledged the influence of several legendary actors, stating, “I’d like to thank the stars up above [and] down here, the legendary working actors who I was given the great gift to learn from.”
She specifically mentioned Keaton, alongside Gena Rowlands and Sam Shepard, saying, “my beloved Diane Keaton, who took me under her wing like I was her own daughter.”
The Family Stone, a holiday classic, features a family navigating love and loss during Christmas. In the film, Keaton played Sybil, the family matriarch struggling with cancer, while McAdams portrayed Amy. Their performances resonated with audiences, making the film a staple during the holiday season.
McAdams reflected on the lessons she learned from Keaton, particularly the importance of dedication in acting. “She taught me that no matter how long you’ve been doing this, you have to leave everything you’ve got on the table,” McAdams explained.
Fans of McAdams know her for her performances in Spotlight and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. She aims to challenge herself with each role, stating, “I try not to repeat myself.”
Looking ahead, McAdams is appearing in the thriller Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi, which was released in theaters on January 30.