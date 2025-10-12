or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > diane keaton
OK LogoNEWS

Diane Keaton's Ex Woody Allen Is 'Extremely Distraught' and 'Upset' Over Actress' Sudden Death

photo of Woody Allen and Diane Keaton.
Source: MEGA

Woody Allen is 'distraught' over Diane Keaton's sudden death, a source said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 12 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's ex Woody Allen is not doing great after the actress' sudden death on October 11, a source revealed.

"He is extremely distraught and surprised and upset" over the news, an insider alleged to People, adding that "it makes him think of his own mortality."

The pair "remained friends" after going their separate ways, which he "appreciated very much," the insider said.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of The former flames appeared in 'Annie Hall.'
Source: mega

The former flames appeared in 'Annie Hall.'

Article continues below advertisement

The source noted Allen, 89, was unaware about Keaton's declining health.

"Nobody seemed to know. He was surprised," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress died on October 11.
Source: mega

The actress died on October 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Keaton, who died at 79 years old, played Annie Hall opposite Allen, which many believed was based on their relationship. "It's not true, but there are elements of truth in it," she told The New York Times.

The two met in 1969 when Keaton auditioned for the Broadway production of Allen's comedy Play It Again, Sam. In his memoir, Allen said he was immediately attracted to Keaton, whom he described as “adorable, funny, totally original in style, real, fresh.”

The two eventually started dating and lived together in Allen's penthouse in NYC.

The two eventually became lovers and lived together in Allen’s luxurious penthouse overlooking Central Park.

MORE ON:
diane keaton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Diane Keaton stayed friendly with Woody Allen after their split.
Source: mega

Diane Keaton stayed friendly with Woody Allen after their split.

Article continues below advertisement

They eventually split, and Keaton moved back to California. However, they remained close, with Keaton going on to appear in seven other of Allen's movies.

When Allen was accused of sexual assault by his daughter Dylan Farrow, she defended him.

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton wrote on X in January 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Diane Keaton stood up for Woody Allen after he was accused of sexual assault.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton stood up for Woody Allen after he was accused of sexual assault.

“It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minutes interview from 1992 and see what you think," she continued.

The legendary starlet maintained that "she didn't believe that any problems [involving the allegations against Allen] overshadowed the important work that he did and the work they did together," another source dished. "So she always stood by him. He was always grateful for that. So he always felt close."

The source continued, "I'm told they used to talk on the phone and communicate. Every time she stood up for him, he would reach out to her and text."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.