Diane Keaton's Ex Woody Allen Is 'Extremely Distraught' and 'Upset' Over Actress' Sudden Death

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's ex Woody Allen is not doing great after the actress' sudden death on October 11, a source revealed. "He is extremely distraught and surprised and upset" over the news, an insider alleged to People, adding that "it makes him think of his own mortality." The pair "remained friends" after going their separate ways, which he "appreciated very much," the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The former flames appeared in 'Annie Hall.'

Article continues below advertisement

The source noted Allen, 89, was unaware about Keaton's declining health. "Nobody seemed to know. He was surprised," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The actress died on October 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Keaton, who died at 79 years old, played Annie Hall opposite Allen, which many believed was based on their relationship. "It's not true, but there are elements of truth in it," she told The New York Times. The two met in 1969 when Keaton auditioned for the Broadway production of Allen's comedy Play It Again, Sam. In his memoir, Allen said he was immediately attracted to Keaton, whom he described as “adorable, funny, totally original in style, real, fresh.” The two eventually started dating and lived together in Allen's penthouse in NYC. The two eventually became lovers and lived together in Allen’s luxurious penthouse overlooking Central Park.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Diane Keaton stayed friendly with Woody Allen after their split.

Article continues below advertisement

They eventually split, and Keaton moved back to California. However, they remained close, with Keaton going on to appear in seven other of Allen's movies. When Allen was accused of sexual assault by his daughter Dylan Farrow, she defended him. “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton wrote on X in January 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton stood up for Woody Allen after he was accused of sexual assault.