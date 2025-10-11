or
Diane Keaton's Health 'Declined Very Suddenly' Leading Up to Her 'Unexpected' Death

photo of Diane Keaton
Source: mega

The actress' death was 'unexpected' despite the decline of her health.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 11 2025, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Diane Keaton’s death was confirmed by a spokesperson for her family on Saturday, October 11. The First Wives Club actress is said to have died in her home state of California.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed; however, a source close to the legendary actress shared with a news outlet that her health rapidly declined in the months leading up to her passing.

'It Was So Unexpected'

photo of A family friend revealed Diane Keaton's health 'declined very suddenly'
Source: mega

A family friend revealed Diane Keaton's health 'declined very suddenly.'

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend of Keaton’s stated. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

The insider gave further details of what Keaton’s final days looked like, saying, “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Diane Keaton Stopped Walking Her Dog in Months Leading Up to Her Death

photo of The source shared how Diane Keaton stopped walking her dog in the last few months
Source: mega

The source shared how Diane Keaton stopped walking her dog in the last few months.

A separate source also gave insight into how Keaton had stopped walking her dog in her neighborhood in the months leading up to her death, something that her loved ones found peculiar, being that the Something’s Gotta Give actress valued it as part of her daily routine.

“She lived in Brentwood for many years,” the insider shared. “She loved her neighborhood. Up until just a few months ago, she’d walk her dog every day. She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses regardless of the weather.”

MORE ON:
diane keaton

Diane Keaton and Her 'Old-School Hollywood Aura'

photo of A close friend of Diane Keaton said they will remember her for her 'eccentricity'
Source: mega

A close friend of Diane Keaton said they will remember her for her 'eccentricity.'

The source continued, “She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She’d talk to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special.”

While those close to her were unaware of the details regarding her health crisis, Keaton made a shocking decision to list her “dream” home on the market in March — just six months before she died at the age of 79.

Diane Keaton's Adult Children Moved Into Her Home in 2017

photo of The actress listed her 'dream' home for $29 million in March
Source: mega

The actress listed her 'dream' home for $29 million in March.

The Annie Hall actress shared with a news outlet that she purchased the Sullivan Canyon home because it reminded her of The Three Little Pigs children’s book, which her mother would read to her when she was young.

While it is unknown if The Family Stone star was aware at the time that her health would decline in the years to come, when the home was fully renovated in 2017, Keaton’s two adoptive adult children, daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25, moved in to live with her.

