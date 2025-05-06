BREAKING NEWS Diane von Furstenberg's Husband Barry Diller Comes Out as Gay After 24-Year Marriage to the Fashion Designer Source: MEGA Diane von Furstenberg's husband, Barry Diller, came out as gay in a new interview.

Diane von Furstenberg's husband, Barry Diller, is getting candid about his past. In a new essay, published on Tuesday, May 6, the billionaire wrote, “While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old." The essay, titled, “The truth about us, after all these years” came out prior to his memoir, Who Knew.

He continued, “I have never questioned my sexuality’s basic authority over my life (I was only afraid of the reaction of others).” The businessman, 83, said when he first started dating the fashion guru, 78, after they met in 1974, he “never questioned that its biological imperative was as strong in its heterosexuality as its opposite had been.”

The duo were together before separating in 1981. They got back together in 1991 and got married 10 years later. Diller, who has only been married to von Furstenberg, said he's "well aware" his relationship with the designer has “caused confusion and lots of speculation,” hinting that his inner circle knows about his sexual desires for men.

“A relationship that began with indifference, then exploded into a romance as natural to us as breathing, surprised us and everyone else. It really is the miracle of my life,” he said of their 24-year marriage, which he described as “unique and complete love.” “Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years," he added. “And, yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane. I can’t explain it to myself or to the world.”

He said that he and the brunette beauty were in some “cosmic” way “destined for each other.” It's unclear where the pair stand today. In 2010, von Furstenberg spoke about her relationship, stating, “Barry has loved me unconditionally for 34 years."

