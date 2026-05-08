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Diane Warren Reveals Cher's Brutal Backhanded Compliment as Duo Pose Together in Photo

Photo of Diane Warren and Cher
Source: MEGA

Diane Warren revealed the brutal backhanded compliment she received from Cher about her songwriting.

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May 8 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Diane Warren spilled on a savage backhanded compliment she received from Cher.

"You're annoying but U write great songs," Warren, 69, candidly captioned a photo of the duo on Thursday, May 7.

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Inside Diane Warren's Reaction to Cher's Brutal Compliment

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Photo of Cher and Diane Warren have worked on dozens of songs together in the past.
Source: @dianewarren/Instagram

Cher and Diane Warren have worked on dozens of songs together in the past.

In the photo, a beaming, blonde Cher, 79, posed with her arms around Warren, who was bundled up in a scarf.

The songwriter seemingly revealed her reaction to the "I Got You Babe" singer's harsh comment, writing, "Haha thnx @Cher😛🎶🎵✍️♥️."

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Fans Hoped for Another Collaboration

Photo of Fans immediately suspected Diane Warren and Cher were working on new music together.
Source: MEGA

Fans immediately suspected Diane Warren and Cher were working on new music together.

Fans immediately dissected the caption in the comment section, with many hoping that another collaboration was in the works.

"Is this a hint for a new song? Omg 😍," one fan said, while another follower added, "Your music speaks right to the heart of every listener. Everyone loves you and is inspired by you. Keep being relentless."

"Cher is lucky to have found you!" a third added. "A great voice and personality couldn't stand alone without a great song to shine with 😉 I'm proud to be a Songwriter. Best job in the world 😍🔆."

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Diane Warren Embraced 'Biggest Loser' Title

Photo of Diane Warren has been nominated for an Oscars 17 times without taking home a win.
Source: MEGA

Diane Warren has been nominated for an Oscars 17 times without taking home a win.

Warren and Cher have worked together on more than a dozen songs in the past, including "If I Could Turn Back Time," "Save Up All Your Tears," "Does Anybody Really Fall in Love Anymore?," "Love and Understanding," among several others. In addition to Cher, Warren has worked with various heavy hitters in the industry, including Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and more recently, Taylor Swift.

In her decades-long career, Warren earned a Grammy, Emmy, two Golden Globes and an honorary Oscar. She's embraced her title as "biggest loser" at the Oscars, as she's been nominated for Best Original Song 17 times and has come home empty-handed.

Diane Warren Named One of Greatest Living American Songwriters

Photo of Diane Warren was listed among America's 30 greatest living songwriters, according to the 'New York Times'
Source: @dianewarren/Instagram

Diane Warren was listed among America's 30 greatest living songwriters, according to the 'New York Times'

“I’ll take it,” she told NBC after the 2026 Oscars. “That means I’ve been nominated all these times. But, again, if I won one, and if I had the choice of winning an Oscar and, you know — and I’ve been nominated all these times — I’m taking the multiple [nominations]. I’m taking the mantle of the biggest loser ever. I’d rather have that than the competitive Oscar.”

Warren was recently named in the New York Times' list of the 30 greatest living American songwriters.

"Thank U for including me @nytimes🎶🎵✍️♥️," she captioned a selfie on Monday, May 4.

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