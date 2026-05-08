Diane Warren Reveals Cher's Brutal Backhanded Compliment as Duo Pose Together in Photo
May 8 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Diane Warren spilled on a savage backhanded compliment she received from Cher.
"You're annoying but U write great songs," Warren, 69, candidly captioned a photo of the duo on Thursday, May 7.
Inside Diane Warren's Reaction to Cher's Brutal Compliment
In the photo, a beaming, blonde Cher, 79, posed with her arms around Warren, who was bundled up in a scarf.
The songwriter seemingly revealed her reaction to the "I Got You Babe" singer's harsh comment, writing, "Haha thnx @Cher😛🎶🎵✍️♥️."
Fans Hoped for Another Collaboration
Fans immediately dissected the caption in the comment section, with many hoping that another collaboration was in the works.
"Is this a hint for a new song? Omg 😍," one fan said, while another follower added, "Your music speaks right to the heart of every listener. Everyone loves you and is inspired by you. Keep being relentless."
"Cher is lucky to have found you!" a third added. "A great voice and personality couldn't stand alone without a great song to shine with 😉 I'm proud to be a Songwriter. Best job in the world 😍🔆."
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Diane Warren Embraced 'Biggest Loser' Title
Warren and Cher have worked together on more than a dozen songs in the past, including "If I Could Turn Back Time," "Save Up All Your Tears," "Does Anybody Really Fall in Love Anymore?," "Love and Understanding," among several others. In addition to Cher, Warren has worked with various heavy hitters in the industry, including Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and more recently, Taylor Swift.
In her decades-long career, Warren earned a Grammy, Emmy, two Golden Globes and an honorary Oscar. She's embraced her title as "biggest loser" at the Oscars, as she's been nominated for Best Original Song 17 times and has come home empty-handed.
Diane Warren Named One of Greatest Living American Songwriters
“I’ll take it,” she told NBC after the 2026 Oscars. “That means I’ve been nominated all these times. But, again, if I won one, and if I had the choice of winning an Oscar and, you know — and I’ve been nominated all these times — I’m taking the multiple [nominations]. I’m taking the mantle of the biggest loser ever. I’d rather have that than the competitive Oscar.”
Warren was recently named in the New York Times' list of the 30 greatest living American songwriters.
"Thank U for including me @nytimes🎶🎵✍️♥️," she captioned a selfie on Monday, May 4.