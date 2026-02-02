or
Diane Warren Gets Mistaken for Jeffrey Epstein's Incarcerated Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell at 2026 Grammys: 'Why Isn't She in Jail?'

Composite photo of Diane Warren, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: cbs/paramount;mega

Diane Warren attended the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, February 1.

Feb. 1 2026, Published 9:47 p.m. ET

Diane Warren's appearance at the 2026 Grammys didn't go as expected.

The songwriter hit the Sunday, February 1, red carpet in a white blazer, black shirt, black pants and sunglasses while rocking her signature short hairstyle — but some younger social media users thought the music icon, 69, was the mirror image of Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, 64.

Diane Warren Gets Mistake for Ghislaine Maxwell

Photo of Diane Warren and Ghislaine Maxwell have similar hairstyles.
Source: cbs/paramount

Diane Warren and Ghislaine Maxwell have similar hairstyles.

The two women have very similar hairstyles, though Maxwell is currently in prison on a 20-year sentence for her part in Epstein's s-- trafficking ring.

"Thought she escaped jail or something 😭😭😭," one person admitted on X of mistaking Warren for Maxwell.

"Every year she shows up looking a mess to get called Ghislaine and not win anything," someone else wrote, while a third penned, "Why tf are we letting ghislaine out [to] attend the Grammys right now."

"What? Is this today? Why isn’t she in jail?" a fourth individual asked.

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in prison.
Source: house of committee/doj

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in prison.

Others were upset with those making fun of the situation.

"Nah. Not even remotely funny," one person wrote, while a second stated, "That's not a joke."

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Transferred to a Minimum-Security Prison in 2025

Photo of In 2025, Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to Texas' Federal Prison Camp.
Source: mega

In 2025, Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to Texas' Federal Prison Camp.

Maxwell was found guilty of child s-- trafficking and other charges in relation to Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while behind bars awaiting his own trial.

She began her sentence in 2021 at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, but in 2022, she was transferred to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee, which is a lower-security facility.

In August 2025, Maxwell was moved to Texas' Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, a minimum-security women’s prison.

Will Donald Trump Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell?

Photo of Donald Trump said he has to 'think about' if he will pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he has to 'think about' if he will pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.

Last year's relocation came just a few days after she talked to the U.S. Deputy Attorney General and was asked about any more information she had in relation to the Epstein investigation.

Many found the situation suspicious, with her lawyer simply claiming the move was due to safety.

Donald Trump was then asked if he was considering pardoning Maxwell, as he used to run in the same social circle as the socialite and Epstein

"It’s something I haven’t thought about," he replied when asked in 2025. "It’s really something… I’m allowed to do it, but it is something I have not thought about."

Though the president's name has been mentioned countless times in the Epstein files, he hasn't been incriminated.

