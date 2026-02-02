Diane Warren Gets Mistaken for Jeffrey Epstein's Incarcerated Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell at 2026 Grammys: 'Why Isn't She in Jail?'

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Warren's appearance at the 2026 Grammys didn't go as expected. The songwriter hit the Sunday, February 1, red carpet in a white blazer, black shirt, black pants and sunglasses while rocking her signature short hairstyle — but some younger social media users thought the music icon, 69, was the mirror image of Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, 64.

Diane Warren Gets Mistake for Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: cbs/paramount Diane Warren and Ghislaine Maxwell have similar hairstyles.

The two women have very similar hairstyles, though Maxwell is currently in prison on a 20-year sentence for her part in Epstein's s-- trafficking ring. "Thought she escaped jail or something 😭😭😭," one person admitted on X of mistaking Warren for Maxwell. "Every year she shows up looking a mess to get called Ghislaine and not win anything," someone else wrote, while a third penned, "Why tf are we letting ghislaine out [to] attend the Grammys right now." "What? Is this today? Why isn’t she in jail?" a fourth individual asked.

Source: house of committee/doj Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in prison.

Others were upset with those making fun of the situation. "Nah. Not even remotely funny," one person wrote, while a second stated, "That's not a joke."

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Transferred to a Minimum-Security Prison in 2025

Source: mega In 2025, Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to Texas' Federal Prison Camp.

Maxwell was found guilty of child s-- trafficking and other charges in relation to Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while behind bars awaiting his own trial. She began her sentence in 2021 at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, but in 2022, she was transferred to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee, which is a lower-security facility. In August 2025, Maxwell was moved to Texas' Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, a minimum-security women’s prison.

Will Donald Trump Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell?

Source: mega Donald Trump said he has to 'think about' if he will pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.