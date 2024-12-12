Dick Van Dyke's Near-Death Experience: 98-Year-Old Actor Reveals Neighbors 'Saved' His Life During Wildfire Evacuation in Malibu

“It was coming from the hill, you could see it,” recalled the star, who turns 99 on December 13. “And oh my God. We got out of here. I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn’t get up. Three neighbors came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me.”

Eventually, Van Dyke, his wife, Arlene Silver, and their pets were able to leave the property safely.