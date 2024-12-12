or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > dick van dyke
OK LogoNEWS

Dick Van Dyke's Near-Death Experience: 98-Year-Old Actor Reveals Neighbors 'Saved' His Life During Wildfire Evacuation in Malibu

Photo of Dick Van Dyke.
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke revealed he 'couldn't get up' after crawling to his car in the fire.

By:

Dec. 12 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dick Van Dyke shared details of his scary experience evacuating the recent wildfire in Malibu, Calif.

While on the Thursday, December 12, episode of Today, the Mary Poppins alum explained how he fled from the natural disaster, which burned more than 3,000 acres.

Article continues below advertisement
dick van dyke neighbors saved life wildfire evacuation malibu
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke said his neighbors 'put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me' amid the wildfire.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was coming from the hill, you could see it,” recalled the star, who turns 99 on December 13. “And oh my God. We got out of here. I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn’t get up. Three neighbors came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me.”

Eventually, Van Dyke, his wife, Arlene Silver, and their pets were able to leave the property safely.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite getting out in time, Van Dyke did express concern for their cat named Bobo, who went missing amid their evacuation.

“Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo, [who] escaped as we were leaving,” he said of the feline friend. “We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires.”

Article continues below advertisement
dick van dyke neighbors saved life wildfire evacuation malibu
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke told his followers his cat Bobo was missing after he and wife Arlene Silver evacuated their property.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor reiterated his worry a few hours later when he posted a video on social media of the orange cat along with the message, “Hoping Bobo is ok.”

ABC News later reported that Van Dyke’s neighbor’s home became a pile of ash, however, his own $8 million hillside abode was luckily untouched by the flames.

MORE ON:
dick van dyke

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the Bye Bye Birdie star was able to locate his beloved pet.

“We found Bobo as soon as we arrived back home this morning,” he penned on Facebook on Thursday, December 12. “There was so much interest in his disappearance that Animal Control was called in to assist. But, thankfully, he was easy to find and not harmed.”

Article continues below advertisement
dick van dyke neighbors saved life wildfire evacuation malibu
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke revealed his cat Bobo was found after he was lost in the wildfire.

Article continues below advertisement

Van Dyke was not the only celebrity to become a victim of the Franklin Fire, as Cher was also forced to flee her home on Monday, December 9.

On Tuesday, December 10, the “Believe” singer’s publicist assured the 78-year-old was safe and told The New York Times she sought refuge in a hotel along with her pets.

Article continues below advertisement

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard shared why the fire intensified in the L.A. hotspot.

“We’re still getting gusting and erratic winds as we're expecting more winds up to 50 mph overnight in the highest elevations of the fire area,” the expert told USA TODAY. “It’s just a very dangerous situation. The crews are obviously doing their best to fight the fire, but it’s still hard to contain at this time.”

Article continues below advertisement
dick van dyke malibu house
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke was able to get away from the fire.

On top of celebrity homes, Pepperdine University was among the communities affected.

“Ash was everywhere, embers were everywhere,” one student told the publication of the terrifying experience on campus.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.