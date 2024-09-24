Dick Van Dyke Is 'Praying' He Makes It to 99 Years Old After Canceling Upcoming Appearance

Dick Van Dyke is praying that he makes it to 99 years old after he canceled his upcoming appearance.

Dick Van Dyke , the beloved actor and comedian, recently shared his hopes for the future after canceling an upcoming appearance .

“I’m pretty old,” the actor, who sported a light blue polo and black pants as he used his cane, candidly admitted during a casual chat with a paparazzo while making his way to his car in Malibu, Calif., on September 23.

When asked about his plans for his upcoming 99th birthday on December 13, he smiled and replied, “Just praying that I make it.”