Dick Van Dyke Is 'Praying' He Makes It to 99 Years Old After Canceling Upcoming Appearance

Dick Van Dyke is praying that he makes it to 99 years old after he canceled his upcoming appearance.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Dick Van Dyke, the beloved actor and comedian, recently shared his hopes for the future after canceling an upcoming appearance.

Dick Van Dyke is 98 years old.

“I’m pretty old,” the actor, who sported a light blue polo and black pants as he used his cane, candidly admitted during a casual chat with a paparazzo while making his way to his car in Malibu, Calif., on September 23.

When asked about his plans for his upcoming 99th birthday on December 13, he smiled and replied, “Just praying that I make it.”

This sighting marked Van Dyke’s first public appearance after attending the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys with his wife, Arlene Silver, 53, on September 9. The night was a celebratory one for the couple, as his CBS special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic snagged the award for Outstanding Variety Special.

Dick Van Dyke was seen out and about recently.

In an interview at the event, the Mary Poppins star reflected on how he's provided “75 years of laughter.”

"I don't know how I did it!" the actor quipped. "I can't believe … that I'm still here and performing. I'm looking for work if anybody has!"

However, two days after the ceremony, the 98-year-old comedian skipped the 2024 Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, despite being a presenter.

Dick Van Dyke married makeup artist Arlene Silver in 2012.

Additionally, his much-anticipated three-day FanX event in Salt Lake City, Utah, from September 26 to 28, was also called off.

“He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time,” the event planners declared.

The ongoing postponement of his appearances has sparked speculation about his declining health. However, there has been no official news from him suggesting that his absence is related to any health issues.

Dick Van Dyke hopes he makes it to 99 years old.

OK! previously reported that Silver is helping her husband manage his health as she encourages him to stay active.

“I hate going to the gym. She makes me go to the gym,” the Night at the Museum alum admitted in 2023.

"Yes, I do. For being this long-lived, I really do," he said about forcing himself to move his body. "And I recommend it to everybody. That's my secret weapon."

Still, he shared one big regret regarding his health.

“Had I known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself,” he reflected during a CBS Sunday Morning interview in December 2023. “Yeah, because I went through that whole period of alcoholism.”

