'Dictator' Donald Trump Dragged for Threatening to 'Send More Than the National Guard' to U.S. Cities

President Donald Trump was dragged on social media after threatening to expand the use of military forces in U.S. cities. Trump, 79, spoke at length about his decision to send the National Guard into U.S. cities, including Washington D.C. and Chicago, to U.S troops aboard the USS George Washington in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday, October 28.

Donald Trump Addressed U.S. Troops

Source: Fox News Donald Trump addressed U.S. troops while in Japan.

"We have cities that have trouble. We can’t have cities that are troubled and we’re sending in our National Guard," Trump said as he addressed the crowd. "And if we need more than the National Guard, we’ll send more than the National Guard because we’re going to have safe cities. We’re not going to have people killed in our cities." The commander-in-chief continued, "Whether people like that or not, that’s what we’re doing." "You know, people don't care if we send in our military, if we send in our National Guard, if we send in Space Command, they don't care who the h--- it is. They just want to be safe. And we have safe cities now," he concluded.

Trump Reinforced His Statements About Military Use

Source: MEGA The president later reiterated his statement while en route to South Korea.

The president later reinforced his statement when he was approached by reporters while boarding Air Force One. "I would do that if it was necessary ... but it hasn’t been necessary," Trump said of sending additional military presence to U.S. cities. "We’re doing a great job without that. ... As you know, I’m allowed to do that."

Donald Trump Said He Was 'Allowed To Do Whatever He Wants'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump emphasized that he'd 'be allowed to do whatever' he wants when it comes to enacting military power.

The businessman claimed that if he wanted to "enact a certain act," he was within his presidential power to be "allowed to do it." "I'd be allowed to do whatever I want. The courts wouldn't get involved. Nobody would get involved. And I could send the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines — I could send anybody I wanted," he continued.

Donald Trump Sparked Flurry of Reactions

Source: MEGA The clip of the interaction went viral and users sounded off their opinions.