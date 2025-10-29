or
'Dictator' Donald Trump Dragged for Threatening to 'Send More Than the National Guard' to U.S. Cities

Donald Trump was criticized by social media users after threatening to 'send more than the National Guard' to U.S. cities while addressing troops in Japan.

Oct. 29 2025, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump was dragged on social media after threatening to expand the use of military forces in U.S. cities.

Trump, 79, spoke at length about his decision to send the National Guard into U.S. cities, including Washington D.C. and Chicago, to U.S troops aboard the USS George Washington in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday, October 28.

Donald Trump Addressed U.S. Troops

Photo of Donald Trump addressed U.S. troops while in Japan.
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump addressed U.S. troops while in Japan.

"We have cities that have trouble. We can’t have cities that are troubled and we’re sending in our National Guard," Trump said as he addressed the crowd. "And if we need more than the National Guard, we’ll send more than the National Guard because we’re going to have safe cities. We’re not going to have people killed in our cities."

The commander-in-chief continued, "Whether people like that or not, that’s what we’re doing."

"You know, people don't care if we send in our military, if we send in our National Guard, if we send in Space Command, they don't care who the h--- it is. They just want to be safe. And we have safe cities now," he concluded.

Trump Reinforced His Statements About Military Use

Photo of the president later reiterated his statement while en route to South Korea.
Source: MEGA

The president later reiterated his statement while en route to South Korea.

The president later reinforced his statement when he was approached by reporters while boarding Air Force One.

"I would do that if it was necessary ... but it hasn’t been necessary," Trump said of sending additional military presence to U.S. cities. "We’re doing a great job without that. ... As you know, I’m allowed to do that."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Said He Was 'Allowed To Do Whatever He Wants'

Photo of Donald Trump emphasized that he'd 'be allowed to do whatever' he wants when it comes to enacting military power.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump emphasized that he'd 'be allowed to do whatever' he wants when it comes to enacting military power.

The businessman claimed that if he wanted to "enact a certain act," he was within his presidential power to be "allowed to do it."

"I'd be allowed to do whatever I want. The courts wouldn't get involved. Nobody would get involved. And I could send the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines — I could send anybody I wanted," he continued.

Donald Trump Sparked Flurry of Reactions

Photo of the clip of the interaction went viral and users sounded off their opinions.
Source: MEGA

The clip of the interaction went viral and users sounded off their opinions.

A clip of the interaction quickly went viral on social media, with users voicing their opinion in the comments section.

"This is a dictator fantasy. The president doesn’t get to 'do whatever I want' … Deploying the military against Americans would continue to spark legal battles, constitutional crises, and grave risks to civil liberties," one user wrote. "The American democracy depends on institutions that check power, not on leaders who brag they’re above them."

A second critic added, "Trump's unhinged fantasy of turning American cities into militarized war zones without a whisper of judicial oversight isn't leadership, it's the blueprint for a fascist dictatorship we'd all regret electing."

Trump previously announced plans to deploy the National Guard to Washington D.C. in August, citing rising crime rates. However, local crime data at the time indicated that violent crime rates had already dropped more than 25 percent in the last year.

