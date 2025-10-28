'Liar' Donald Trump Blasted for Telling U.S. Troops in Japan He'd 'Love to Have' Their Job: 'Serial Draft Dodger'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump rubbed the public the wrong way after addressing U.S. troops in Japan. “This is a special group of patriots, champions, winners. You are winners … I would love to have your job,” Trump, 79, told a military audience while onboard the USS George Washington on Tuesday, October 28.

Donald Trump Addressed U.S. Troops

Source: CNN Donald Trump was blasted for how he addressed U.S. troops in Japan.

The clip of the speech quickly went viral on social media, with many users pointing out that Trump allegedly faked an injury to avoid serving military service in the Vietnam War. “One of his biggest lies — Would have loved your job — sure Donnie, sure,” one user wrote via X, while another added, “Trump is always in 'perfect health,' but he had heel spurs the week Vietnam came calling.”

Donald Trump Was Slammed for Comments

Source: MEGA Donald Trump received five deferments during the Vietnam War.

A third added, “The troops are too young to know that the guy they're cheering is a serial draft dodger. A despicable human being who called our fallen soldiers suckers and losers.” Michael Cohen, who worked as a fixer for Trump for nine years leading up to his 2016 election, testified to lawmakers in 2019 that the current commander-in-chief made up a fake injury to avoid military service in the Vietnam War. Trump received five draft deferments during the height of the Vietnam conflict, four for education and a fifth for a medical exception granted after his education. The use of draft deferments was legal and was often used by wealthy families at the time.

Michael Cohen Claimed Donald Trump Lied

Source: MEGA Michael Cohen testified that Donald Trump lied about his injury to avoid being drafted in the Vietnam War.

“Mr. Trump claimed (his medical deferment) was because of a bone spur, but when I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said there was no surgery,” Cohen, 59, told members of the House Oversight Committee. “He told me not to answer the specific questions by reporters but rather offer simply the fact that he received a medical deferment." He continued, “He finished the conversation with the following comment: ‘You think I'm stupid, I wasn't going to Vietnam.’”

Donald Trump Distanced Himself From Michael Cohen

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has distanced himself from his former advisor.