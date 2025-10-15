Did Benson Boone Cheat on Ex-Girlfriend Maggie Thurmon? She Responds in Since-Deleted TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Thurmon is revealing hints about what went wrong in her romance with Benson Boone. Thurmon, 23, dropped a clue in a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, October 14, where she seemingly accused the “Beautiful Thing” artist, 23, of infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Thurmon Hinted at What Led to Benson Boone Split

Source: MEGA Maggie Thurmon posted and deleted a TikTok seemingly hinting at her split from Benson Boone.

Using trending audio from The Office, the influencer lip-synched the line where Pam Beesly asks Kelly Kapoor, “Remember how it felt when he cheated on you?” to which she responds, “Which time?” In the comments, one user wrote, “bro if benson cheated i will turn this car right around,” to which Thurmon allegedly responded, “Put your blinker on babe,” according to screenshots shared online.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone Split in September

Source: MEGA Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon's split was confirmed on September 11.

The post quickly went viral before Thurmon deleted the post. She seemed to revisit the situation in an older October 6 post, writing, “I got overwhelmed. I’ve always been a more private online person, tonight I remembered why. Thank you to everyone who was sending love, I appreciate yall so much.” Benson and Thurmon’s split was confirmed by TMZ on September 11, with a source telling the outlet that the breakup happened earlier in the week.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Thurmon Was Spotted at Benson Boone's September 7 Show

Source: MEGA Maggie Thurmon was spotted at Benson Boone's September 7 show.

The split came days after Thurmon was spotted at Boone’s September 7 performance in Raleigh, N.C. However, only two days later, the “Slow It Down” artist told his Nashville audience during a show that he had a “rough day” but was “very happy to be on stage,” according to viral TikTok footage. “Sometimes people leave your life,” the musician announced. “Whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing — and it is always hard, always, every single time."

Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone Were First Linked in March 2024

Source: MEGA Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon were first spotted together in March 2024.