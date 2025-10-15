Did Benson Boone Cheat on Ex-Girlfriend Maggie Thurmon? She Responds in Since-Deleted TikTok
Oct. 15 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
Maggie Thurmon is revealing hints about what went wrong in her romance with Benson Boone.
Thurmon, 23, dropped a clue in a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, October 14, where she seemingly accused the “Beautiful Thing” artist, 23, of infidelity.
Maggie Thurmon Hinted at What Led to Benson Boone Split
Using trending audio from The Office, the influencer lip-synched the line where Pam Beesly asks Kelly Kapoor, “Remember how it felt when he cheated on you?” to which she responds, “Which time?”
In the comments, one user wrote, “bro if benson cheated i will turn this car right around,” to which Thurmon allegedly responded, “Put your blinker on babe,” according to screenshots shared online.
Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone Split in September
The post quickly went viral before Thurmon deleted the post. She seemed to revisit the situation in an older October 6 post, writing, “I got overwhelmed. I’ve always been a more private online person, tonight I remembered why. Thank you to everyone who was sending love, I appreciate yall so much.”
Benson and Thurmon’s split was confirmed by TMZ on September 11, with a source telling the outlet that the breakup happened earlier in the week.
- Kevin Federline Accuses Ex Britney Spears of Cheating on Him With Female Backup Dancer: 'They Were Full-On Making Out'
- Kim Kardashian Says It’s Been 'a Couple Months' Since Her Kids Heard From Kanye West as She Admits Co-Parenting With Rapper Is 'Not Easy'
- Britney Spears Posts About 'Finding a New Family' After Kevin Federline 'Sounds the Alarm' About Her Well-Being
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Maggie Thurmon Was Spotted at Benson Boone's September 7 Show
The split came days after Thurmon was spotted at Boone’s September 7 performance in Raleigh, N.C. However, only two days later, the “Slow It Down” artist told his Nashville audience during a show that he had a “rough day” but was “very happy to be on stage,” according to viral TikTok footage.
“Sometimes people leave your life,” the musician announced. “Whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing — and it is always hard, always, every single time."
Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone Were First Linked in March 2024
The former flames were first romantically linked in March 2024 after they were spotted in West Hollywood attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party. Thurmon and Boone went Instagram official nearly three months later, marking the occasion by sharing a video showing major PDA.
“[I love] her whole personality, who she is,” Boone praised his now ex in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November. “She has great parents. She was raised very well. She’s just the sweetest and the kindest. And she’s a beautiful girl, so I can’t help it.”