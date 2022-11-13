Diego Lozano, Owner, And CEO Of 94CEO Is Taking The Real Estate Industry By Storm
Lozano wasn’t always the real estate titan that he is today. Diego Lozano is originally from Bogota, Columbia before moving to Orlando, Florida when he was eight years old. Eight years ago he got into the real estate world by doing wholesale real estate and fixing and flipping homes. That would lead to him building the empire that he currently has today. Though wholesale and fix and flips are still a part of Lozano’s business, he has re-shifted his focus. His main focus now is social media branding, marketing, and running sales floors for other companies looking to scale their monthly revenue. Diego also offers coaching and a personal mentorship program for anyone looking to replicate and learn from the industry behemoth.
Diego Lozano’s road to success was not a straight shot. He learned at an early age that he was going to have to put himself in uncomfortable positions in order to force the level up that he was chasing. When he was only 19 years he worked as a gym manager working 60 hours a week until he would eventually meet a group of successful businessmen that were working out. Those men told a young Diego to drop everything and go after the success he truly wanted. Even at a young age he knew he always wanted freedom to explore and live his own life but also the financial and timeless freedom that comes with it all.
Though Lozano has had his fair share of accomplishments from real estate, he states that the most rewarding aspect of the job is watching the impact he has on his industry. Lozano knows that having the power to change people’s lives for the better is far more beneficial and motivating than making a quick buck. He’s able to help other aspiring entrepreneurs get closer to financial freedom while watching their mindsets grow along the way.
Aside from his professional life, Lozano credits his family for his real success. He loves that his business allows him to be such a present father in his children's lives. Lozano states that the simple act of just looking at his kids is the reason why he always goes as hard as he does with his company. Keep up with Lozano by following him on Instagram here and check out his official company here.