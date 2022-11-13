Diego Lozano, Owner, And CEO Of 94CEO Is Taking The Real Estate Industry By Storm

Lozano wasn’t always the real estate titan that he is today. Diego Lozano is originally from Bogota, Columbia before moving to Orlando, Florida when he was eight years old. Eight years ago he got into the real estate world by doing wholesale real estate and fixing and flipping homes. That would lead to him building the empire that he currently has today. Though wholesale and fix and flips are still a part of Lozano’s business, he has re-shifted his focus. His main focus now is social media branding, marketing, and running sales floors for other companies looking to scale their monthly revenue. Diego also offers coaching and a personal mentorship program for anyone looking to replicate and learn from the industry behemoth.

Diego Lozano’s road to success was not a straight shot. He learned at an early age that he was going to have to put himself in uncomfortable positions in order to force the level up that he was chasing. When he was only 19 years he worked as a gym manager working 60 hours a week until he would eventually meet a group of successful businessmen that were working out. Those men told a young Diego to drop everything and go after the success he truly wanted. Even at a young age he knew he always wanted freedom to explore and live his own life but also the financial and timeless freedom that comes with it all.