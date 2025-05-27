Dina Manzo's Daughter Lexi Ioannou Reveals 'Uncomfortable' Relationship With Stepdad Tommy: 'Weird Obsession With Me'

Dina Manzo’s daughter, Lexi Ioannou, said her relationship with her ex-stepfather, Tommy Manzo, made her uncomfortable. Speaking to Gia Giudice on her “Casual Chaos” podcast, Lexi revealed Tommy “had this, this, like, weird obsession with me. For years, people would tell me that he kept my room exactly the same because he thought I was going to come back. I can’t even begin to understand why he would think I would ever come back there.”

She noted Tommy held on to her things for “10 years” after his split from Dina, explaining she was the “closest thing” he had to a child, as “he never had children of his own.”