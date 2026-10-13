Dionne Warwick, 85, 'Feeling Much Better' After Canceling Show Due to Health Woes: 'My Leg and Foot Would Not Allow Me to Stand Nor Walk'
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 5:20 p.m. ET
Dionne Warwick is "feeling much better" after being forced to cancel a scheduled performance at New York City's Carnegie Hall on October 11 due to severe leg and foot pain.
The 85-year-old singer apologized to fans, explaining that she was unable to stand or walk well enough to perform.
A rep for the five-time Grammy winner later confirmed that her condition had improved.
Warwick had been set to headline a charity concert raising funds for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
'My Leg and Foot Would Not Allow Me to Stand Nor Walk'
The "Valley of the Dolls" singer was scheduled to be present at Deborah Silver's Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends: Voices for ALS concert at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall.
"I’m sorry to have had to cancel the chance to see you all at Carnegie. My leg and foot would not allow me to stand nor walk at the moment," she said.
Warwick added, "Due to the pain, I just couldn't do anything other than cancel my appearance this time, as I focus on rest and recovering from it," while also asking fans to understand her condition, as her pain was the only reason she couldn't show up.
An Encouraging Update
The performance went ahead without her, with cabaret veteran Marilyn Maye stepping in. Jon Secada, his daughter Mikaela Secada and jazz vocalist Stella Cole were among the performers.
- Lionel Richie's Ex-Wife Gives Health Update After Singer Was Rushed to Hospital Mid-Performance
- Barry Manilow Cancels Kentucky Concert at the Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances' — 9 Months After Cancer Diagnosis
- 'Grateful' Lionel Richie Gives Positive Update After He Was Forced to Cancel Multiple Concerts
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Warwick Previously Underwent Leg Surgery
This isn't the first time Warwick has been forced to cancel a performance due to leg-related health issues. In September 2025, she pulled out of London's Soul Town Festival after undergoing emergency leg surgery.
At the time, she reassured fans on X, writing, "As most of you may know, I've had to cancel a few shows due to emergency leg surgery. I'm doing okay, do not worry!"
The star also canceled a scheduled concert at Rivers Casino Des Plaines near Chicago in June 2023 due to an issue with one of her legs.
She Continues To Build on Her Musical Legacy
Despite her ongoing struggles with leg pain, the "Don't Make Me Over" singer has remained determined to return to the stage. In her March newsletter, Warwick opened up about her recovery from surgery and expressed pride in being able to walk again, even if cautiously.
"I must say the struggle has been real; however, through excruciating pain and tears, I am so proud of myself that I am now able to walk, gingerly, but I am walking," she wrote.
Warwick also shared updates on her album, DWuets, which features collaborations with Cynthia Erivo and Kehlani.
Known for timeless hits such as "Walk On By" and "I Say a Little Prayer," Warwick remains one of the music industry's most celebrated and respected performers.