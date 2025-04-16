EXCLUSIVE Dionysus Founders Started Their Business to Offer New Yorkers 'a Real Connection': 'A Sense of Belonging' Source: BFA Dionysus founders exclusively tell OK! about starting their business.

Griffin Harrington, Dylan Meyerson and Michael Devine founded Dionysus in college "with the goal of building something that merged luxury hospitality with authentic community," the trio exclusively tell OK!. "What started as small gatherings quickly became something more intentional and expansive. We saw a gap in the hospitality world — something that offered real connection, elevated production and a sense of belonging. The three of us leaned on each other to grow it from a passion project into a movement."

Source: BFA The trio founded Dionysus in college.

"We want people to see that you can build something powerful without cutting corners or chasing hype. Our story is about betting on creativity, staying true to your vision and growing through trust and community. If we can inspire other young founders to take that leap — and do it with purpose — that’s the real win. Dionysus is proof that meaningful events can exist," they continue. While at the gatherings, the businessmen want people to "leave feeling like they were part of something unforgettable."

"Whether it’s the surprise ballet performance, a conversation that shifts your perspective, or just dancing all night in a beautiful venue — it should stick with you. It’s definitely growing. Every event sells out faster, our collaborations are bigger and the momentum is undeniable." The founders hope to continue reaching people in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

Source: BFA The businessmen want to create a community.

"That demo already makes up a large part of our audience — they’re professionals who want more from their nights out. They care about quality, connection, and novelty, which is exactly what we offer. As we scale into things like Dionysus Dinner Parties and concert series, we’re giving them even more ways to engage with our world. It’s about evolving with them, not just for them," they note.

Dionysus links thousands of New Yorkers together through events, especially because the city can feel overwhelming at times. "NYC is known for its energy, but a lot of events here feels stale or impersonal. Dionysus flips that by combining spectacle with intimacy — it’s experiential, surprising, and rooted in community," they reveal. "Guests don’t just attend; they belong. It’s the kind of night that reminds you why this city is magic." They add: "The best part is seeing ideas become reality — and knowing those moments are unforgettable for other people. Building something with your best friends and watching it take flight is surreal. The hardest part is wearing all the hats behind the scenes while keeping everything seamless on the surface. But we’ve built so much trust within our team that it keeps us going."

Source: BFA Griffin Harrington, Dylan Meyerson and Michael Devine founded Dionysus.

Going forward, the trio hope to continue "growing vertically and horizontally, adding new event formats, launching our live music brand Vibrato and exploring new cities." "We also want to build out our media arm with content that extends our brand beyond events. The goal is to create a full lifestyle experience, not just events. We’re building an ecosystem," they state. "We’d love to host destination experiences — think Dionysus in Tulum or the South of France. We’re also exploring branded dinner parties, rooftop concert series, and potentially a podcast or docuseries. Long-term, we see ourselves as a full-service creative consultancy for luxury brands. The ideas are endless, and we’re just getting started."

They continue: "We’d love to collaborate with brands like Tom Ford, Moet Hennessy and Amex — companies that already have prestige but could use a fresh, on-the-ground way to engage Gen Z and millennial consumers. There’s also untapped potential in luxury fragrance and fashion. When the right partnership hits, it elevates both sides." Since the feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive," they're interested in improving and expanding so that "the community feels heard."

Source: BFA From a ballet performance to parties, Dionysus has a lot of events coming up in 2025.