NEWS Diplomats' Son, 25, Who Was Left $5 Million in Jeffrey Epstein's Will, Commits Suicide Days After Probe Into Parents Was Launched Source: mega Norwegian and French authorities are investigating Mona Juul and Terje Rod-Larsen's connection to the late predator. Allie Fasanella April 30 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A Norwegian man has killed himself after a probe into his parents' ties to Jeffrey Epstein was launched, per new reports. Edward Juul Rod-Larsen, 25, was found dead in Oslo on Wednesday, April 29, shortly after Norwegian and French authorities launched a joint investigation into his parents, diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen and former ambassador Mona Juul. The inquest was initiated following reports that the late predator left Edward and his twin sister, Emma, a combined $10 million in his will. According to the family, the money has not been paid out.

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'Suicide Is Always Complex'

Source: mega Mona Juul resigned from her position as Norway's ambassador to Jordan in February.

Lawyers for Edward's parents confirmed his passing via a statement obtained by Norwegian news outlet VG. "It stands in the shadow of months of a public spotlight that has long since ceased to be critical, and has instead become suspicious, speculative and at times limitless. A spotlight that has not only affected two parents, but has also drawn their children involuntarily into the relentless machinery of the public," it read. "Speculating on connections is both irresponsible and undignified. Suicide is always complex. There is never one explanation, never one cause, never one blame," the statement continued.

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Norwegian Authorities Launched an Investigation Into the Couple in February

Source: mega Mona Juul claimed she only associated with Jeffrey Epstein through her husband.

Edward and his sister were notably dubbed the "Peace Twins" after their birth. While Terje served as Deputy Secretary-General of the UN at the time, Mona was the State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both are known for playing key roles in the Oslo Accords, the Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts that took place in the 1990s and inspired the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, Oslo. French police joined a probe into the couple last week after Norwegian officials opened an investigation in February. They're facing allegations of "aggravated corruption" and "complicity in aggravated corruption."

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Source: mega She described her contact with the convicted s-- offender as 'sporadic.'

Mona, 67, resigned from her role as Norway's ambassador to Jordan in February after coming under public scrutiny over her connection to the convicted s-- offender. The country's Foreign Ministry also launched an investigation into her purported relationship with Jeffrey, who died in prison in August 2019. While she admitted to a Norwegian news agency that she did indeed have contact with the disgraced financier, she explained it was only because of her husband's relationship with him.

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Source: International Peace Institute/youtube Terje Rod-Larsen allegedly wrote recommendation letters to U.S. authorities so Russian women tied to Jeffrey Epstein could secure visas.

According to Daily Mail's reporting, Mona described her contact with Jeffrey as "sporadic and private, not part of her official duties, but acknowledged that she should have been much more careful." The Foreign Ministry also opened a probe into its funding of and contact with the International Peace Institute, a New York-based think tank, during the time when Terje, 78, was in charge. The tranche of Epstein files released by the Justice Department last year allegedly revealed Terje had penned letters of recommendation to U.S. authorities to obtain visas for young Russian women for Jeffrey.

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Source: International Peace Institute/youtube; mega The pair has denied any wrongdoing despite their connection to the disgraced financier.