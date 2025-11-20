or
President Donald Trump Signs Bill to Release Epstein Files After Calling the Case a 'Hoax'

Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump ordered the release of the Epstein files after they were planted on his desk.

Nov. 19 2025, Updated 8:46 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump has officially signed documents ordering the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The decision comes after much controversy, as the Republican previously called the s-- trafficker's case a "hoax."

Trump took to Truth Social the evening of Wednesday, November 19, to announce the news.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump agreed to release the Epstein files.

"Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more," he started. "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!"

When Can the Public View the Epstein Files?

Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with s-- trafficking of minors.

The Department of Justice now has 30 days to make the unclassified documents publicly available "in a searchable and downloadable format." The released files will include all investigations into Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, flight logs, travel records and the names of people connected to his crimes. Victims' personal files, as well as specific descriptions of child s----- abuse, will be excluded.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Is Included in the Epstein Files

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's name is mentioned in the Epstein files.

Trump's name is included in some of the documents that have already been released by Congress, but without any direct involvement in Epstein's trafficking scheme.

Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform published an email where Epstein said of Trump, "Of course, he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop." In another, he called the current president the "dog that hasn’t barked."

The s-- predator even went as far as to bash Trump in some of his messages.

"I have met some very bad people," he wrote in one email. "None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body."

Department of Justice Prioritizes 'Protecting Victims' in Epstein Files

Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly died by suicide in 2019.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice claimed they released all the documents they could without sacrificing the privacy of the victims.

"Much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing," the Justice Department stated in July. "Only a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial, as the seal served only to protect victims and did not expose any additional third parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing."

