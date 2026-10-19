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'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Producer Reveals Plans to Honor Patrick Swayze — and Rules Out AI Return

image of 'Dirty Dancing' sequel will honor Patrick Swayze’s legacy without recreating the late actor using AI, the film’s producer confirmed.
Source: @LIONSGATEMOVIES/YOUTUBE

'Dirty Dancing' sequel will honor Patrick Swayze’s legacy without recreating the late actor using AI, the film’s producer confirmed.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

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Nina Jacobson, producer of the upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel, revealed how the film plans to honor the late Patrick Swayze, who starred alongside Jennifer Grey in the 1987 romantic drama.

"That's one of the things that you really have to focus on: how to let people mourn him in a movie," Jacobson said on Saturday, October 17.

She added, "And don't worry, we won't be bringing him back with AI."

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How 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Will Honor the Original

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image of Nina Jacobson said the 'Dirty Dancing' sequel will tackle sensitive topics, just as the original 1987 film did.
Source: River/MEGA

Nina Jacobson said the 'Dirty Dancing' sequel will tackle sensitive topics, just as the original 1987 film did.

Jacobson reflected on how her perception of the original film has evolved since its release.

"I remember when I first saw it, it seemed like very glossy entertainment. Now it feels like kind of an indie. They take a lot of risks and they touch a lot of topics that people don't touch in movies anymore," she said.

The producer noted that tackling abortion set the film apart from typical romances, pointing out that sneaking a similar subplot into a modern movie would likely face heavy studio pushback.

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Grey Shares Her Take on Baby's Lasting Appeal

image of Grey will reprise her role as Baby in the upcoming 'Dirty Dancing' sequel.
Source: @JENNIFERGREY/INSTAGRAM

Grey will reprise her role as Baby in the upcoming 'Dirty Dancing' sequel.

Furthermore, Grey is reprising her iconic role.

Jacobson said, "Grey has incredible insights into why she thinks [Dirty Dancing] has lasted so much or what it is about her character that spoke so much to people and still does."

She added, "We were talking about this with adaptations: a movie can't be just like the book, or a show can't be just like the book that you are adapting. But it should make you feel the way the book did, and it should feel the way the book felt."

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Inside Patrick Swayze's Life

image of Patrick Swayze was married to Lisa Niemi for 34 years before his death from pancreatic cancer in September 2009 at age 57.
Source: DL1/MEGA

Patrick Swayze was married to Lisa Niemi for 34 years before his death from pancreatic cancer in September 2009 at age 57.

Swayze was married to actress and dancer Lisa Niemi for 34 years before his death from cancer on September 14, 2009, at age 57.

The couple met as teenagers at his mother's dance studio in Houston and married in June 1975, years before Swayze rose to fame with Dirty Dancing. They had no children and remained together throughout his battle with cancer.

Swayze was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in January 2008 and continued working while undergoing treatment.

Jacobson Spills Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Returns as a TV Series

image of Jacobson revealed that plans for a 'Crazy Rich Asians' film sequel faced challenges because the original resolved its central romance.
Source: @WARNERBROS/YOUTUBE

Jacobson revealed that plans for a 'Crazy Rich Asians' film sequel faced challenges because the original resolved its central romance.

Beyond Dirty Dancing, Jacobson also discussed the newly announced HBO adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, which will continue the story introduced in the 2018 romantic comedy based on Kevin Kwan's novels.

She said, "We've struggled with trying to adapt it as a feature. It's actually very hard to do a sequel to a romantic comedy because you resolve the central emotional conflict."

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