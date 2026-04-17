Patrick Swayze's Sad Last Days: Actor's Widow Lisa Recalls Husband Declaring 'I'm a Dead Man' After 'Nightmare' Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

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Patrick Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi Swayze, is opening up about the heartbreaking final chapter of her late husband's life — and the devastating moment they first learned of his diagnosis. In a new interview published Friday, April 17, the actress, 69, recalled the instant the beloved Dirty Dancing star realized the severity of his illness after being diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. "Nothing prepares you," Lisa said during a candid chat with Us Weekly. "Actually, when Patrick first found out, when the doctor left the room, he turned to me and said, 'I'm a dead man.'"

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'It Was Almost a Death Sentence'

Source: MEGA Patrick Swayze's widow, Lisa, recounted the actor calling himself a 'dead man' after receiving his cancer diagnosis.

Patrick, who died in 2009 at age 57, was already aware of the grim prognosis associated with the disease. "He knew something about pancreatic cancer from some of his buddies," the dancer explained. "I didn’t know as much as he did, but he knew that it was almost a death sentence." Despite the crushing reality, Lisa and Patrick faced the battle together. "We just kind of took each other's hands, and it was like, 'We're going to fight this with everything we have,'" she shared.

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'It Was Like a War'

Source: MEGA Patrick Swayze and his widow, Lisa, tied the knot in 1975.

Still, hearing her husband declare he was a “dead man” was overwhelming. "It was being thrown into an instant nightmare," the One Last Dance star admitted, adding that she clung to hope even while understanding the likely outcome. "We all knew how this would, in all likelihood, end, but we held out hope that he would be the one that would make it through." Elsewhere in her interview, Lisa also revealed the emotional toll of navigating the illness in private due to her husband’s fame. "We had to keep so much hidden," she remembered. "I was very good at keeping things hidden… but I paid a price for that, because I held everything inside for a very long time when we were fighting this war. And it was like a war."

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Source: MEGA Patrick Swayze's widow, Lisa, remarried five years after his passing.

Even amid his health battle, Swayze remained fiercely dedicated to his craft. According to his widow, he worked grueling hours while undergoing treatment. "He was working five, six days a week, 12 to 14 hours a day, and then getting chemotherapy on the weekend," she acknowledged. "It was just extraordinary. He was an extremely strong individual." The Ghost actor ultimately survived 22 months following his diagnosis — time his widow declared was "worth every bit of fight."

'I Hear His Voice in My Head'

Source: MEGA The dancer said her late husband is still 'there whenever I need him.'